Farmway Coop And Central Valley Ag Considering Merger

The Board of Directors for both Central Valley Ag and Farmway Co-op, Inc. have each voted unanimously to begin a formal study regarding the possibility of merging the two cooperatives. This study will be considered and reviewed by both cooperatives to determine if consolidation and merger would be beneficial to the members of both cooperatives.

“Increasing and improving the value to the members of Farmway and CVA is our primary focus,” said Dave Beckman, Chairman of the Board for Central Valley Ag. “This study is a great first step that will allow us to determine if a merger will indeed improve such value through improved efficiencies and collaborative efforts.”

Tim Porter, Chairman of the Board for Farmway added, “The agricultural marketplace is changing rapidly and we are committed to be a partner in growth with our customers. Both CVA and Farmway have many strong common values and we feel it is wise to explore a merger to ensure we are keeping our commitment of growth with our customers.”

Completion of the study is expected within 60-90 days. Further action related to a merger will be done once the study has been completed and diligently reviewed and discussed by each organization’s Board of Directors.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, NE. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com

Farmway is focused on helping their producer-owners succeed. Headquartered in Beloit, KS, Farmway has 37 locations across nine counties in North Central Kansas, offering energy, agronomy, feed and grain solutions. Find out more about Farmway by visiting www.farmwaycoop.com.