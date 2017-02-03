KNDY Area High School Basketball Scores – Feb. 3, 2017

NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE GIRLS
Abilene 51, Marysville 40
Clay Center 54, Council Grove 46
SE of Saline 54, Chapman 47
Wamego 59, Osage City 55
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE BOYS
Chapman 44, SE of Saline 33
Council Grove 69, Clay Center 61
Marysville 59, Abilene 48 OT
Wamego 46, Osage City 39
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE GIRLS
Centralia 56, Onaga 15
Doniphan West 43, Blue Valley 37
Troy 42, Linn 40
Valley Heights 42, Mission Valley 27
Washington County 53, Axtell 45
Wetmore 31, Clifton-Clyde 30
Hanover 56, Frankfort 46
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE BOYS
Clifton-Clyde 62, Wetmore 50
Doniphan West 59, Blue Valley 31
Hanover 61, Frankfort 40
Onaga 52, Centralia 48
Troy 70, Linn 57
Valley Heights 65, Mission Valley 51
Washington County 74, Axtell 60