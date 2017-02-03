Koenig Stepping Down From Beloit Football-AUDIO

As reported earlier this week, Beloit Head Football Coach Greg Koenig told his players on Wednesday that he was stepping down after 11 seasons with the Trojan football program. Koenig went 93-31 in those 11 seasons at the helm and amassed a 62-8 record in NCAA league games. We had the chance to catch up with Koenig on KD Country 94 and Z 96.3 Sports. He is expected to be the new head football coach at Cimarron High School, pending approval from their school board. Koenig discussed why he felt the time was right to make the move.

Koenig had a lot off postseason success at Beloit despite some of his battles with low numbers. The Trojans were able to qualify for the postseason nine straight years before falling short this season. In 2013, they went 13-1 and were the 3A State Runners-up. As Koenig heads off for a new venture, he offered some parting thoughts for his supporters.

For more on the story and for the full interview with Greg Koenig, head to nckssports.com.