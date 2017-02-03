Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 30, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Lynn Feldhausen seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Omaha Slings, Inc., Omaha, NE

for cable

$1,420.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108663

Heinen True Value Farm Supply, Seneca, KS

for truck chains

$1,028.50-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108165

Landoll Corporation, Marysville, KS

for steel for Transfer Station repairs

$1,839.21-Soild Waste fund-P.O. # 108662

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig recommended to the Board a step increase for Rob Roever, Marysville, KS from Operator I at $16.11 an hour to Operator II at $16.61 an hour effective February 1, 2017. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the step increase for Rob Roever, Marysville, KS from Operator I at $16.11 an hour to Operator II at $16.61 an hour effective February 1, 2017. Unanimous.

Brett Parker, Waterville met with the Board to discuss gating Unicorn Road in Section 19 of Waterville Township. The Board informed Mr. Parker that this is a Township decision not the County.

Lloyd Shubkagel met with the Board to voice his concern that someone needs to fence the cemetery that is on Unicorn Road that Mr. Parker wants gated.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

for share of 4-County budget

$1,017.17-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5272

Blue Valley Telecommunication, Home, KS

for tower rental

$750.00-911 Local fund-P.O. # 4837

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Home City Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

Partnership for Growth member Ellen Barber was present to observe the meeting.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to present bids for replacing the doors on the northwest entrance of the Courthouse.

Manko, Manhattan, KS – $4,438.00

Fairbury Glass, Fairbury, NE – $3,293.00

The Board took no action on the bids.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 9:40 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous.

Attorney John McNish, Frankfort Care Home Chairman of Board Janice Johnson, Charles R. Loiseau, JD Construction Jared Smith, Frankfort City Mayor John Horigan, Frankfort Care Home Board member Pat Caffrey met with the Board to discuss the possible purchase of the building that houses the Frankfort Nutrition Site.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to discuss the hours that they are requiring her to work and questioned the waxing, stripping and buffing of the hallways, as she no longer has that equipment. The Board said they would discuss how and who would do the waxing, stripping and buffing of the hallways at a later date. They asked that she start working her new hours effective immediately. At this time, she was not signing the job description, as she needed to consult an attorney for advice.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for five minutes at 10:49 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the County’s share of payrolls and related vouchers, as presented, processed the motor vehicle payroll and issued manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the vouchers, as presented, and to issue manual warrants from the respective fund. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the 2016 Marshall County Inventory of all Departments as presented by the Marshall County Clerk’s Office. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 11:26 a.m. pursuant to the preliminary discussion of acquisition of real estate. Unanimous. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to extend executive session for five minutes at 11:41 a.m. for the same reasons with the same persons present. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to offer the Frankfort Care Home Board $40,000.00 for the Nutrition Site building and land as surveyed and the building as is with the sewer as it lies. If the offer is refused, the County will continue to rent the building for $500.00 a month plus paying of the utilities with the ability to remodel the kitchen at the expense of the County. Unanimous.

The Board went and looked at the northwest entrance doors of the Courthouse.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:57 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, February 6, 2016 starting at 9:00 a.m.