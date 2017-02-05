Bomb Squad Removes IED Explosives From Tescott Apartment

A tense situation unfolded Friday night into Saturday morning in the community of Tescott in Ottawa County.

Authorities were alerted by neighbors in an apartment complex of what they believed to be IED, or improvised explosive devices, in an apartment.

At approximately 11 p.m. Friday a search warrant was issued and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department searched apartment 3 at 440 Lee Street in Tescott. Upon finding possible IED explosives, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office left the apartment, and contacted the Riley County Bomb Squad, who responded.

Apartment tenants were evacuated approximately 2 a.m. Saturday at the recommendation of the bomb squad.

The bomb squad removed 4 IED type explosives from the apartment, and residents were allowed to return to their units.

No further information is available at this time.

KWCH TV contributed to this report.