Bomb Squad Removes IED Explosives From Tescott Apartment

By
Derek Nester
-

A tense situation unfolded Friday night into Saturday morning in the community of Tescott in Ottawa County.

Authorities were alerted by neighbors in an apartment complex of what they believed to be IED, or improvised explosive devices, in an apartment.

At approximately 11 p.m. Friday a search warrant was issued and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department searched apartment 3 at 440 Lee Street in Tescott. Upon finding possible IED explosives, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office left the apartment, and contacted the Riley County Bomb Squad, who responded.

Apartment tenants were evacuated approximately 2 a.m. Saturday at the recommendation of the bomb squad.

The bomb squad removed 4 IED type explosives from the apartment, and residents were allowed to return to their units.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake news for any further developments in this story.

KWCH TV contributed to this report.

Previous articleJanet Sunderland To Lead Writing Workshop
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR