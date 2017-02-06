Preliminary Hearing Set In Jewell Co. Infant Abuse Case

Law enforcement authorities in Jewell County continue to pursue a case against a Mankato man for alleged child abuse.

During a status conference on Wednesday, February 1, Cody Michael Showers, age 26 of Mankato, requested a preliminary hearing according to Jewell County Attorney Darrell Miller.

On December 21, deputies arrested Showers for allegedly shaking his 7-week-old son and causing “great bodily harm” during an incident on December 15 according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s Department.

Showers is facing a felony charge and remains jailed on a $100,000 bond. The baby was hospitalized in Wichita for multiple days, and has since been placed in foster care.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.