Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 6, 2017

February 6, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Lynn Feldhausen seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

National Sign Co., Ottawa, KS

for road sign letters and sign brackets

$502.20-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108665

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Blue Valley Telecommunications, Home, KS

for tower rental for 1st half of 2017

$750.00-911 Local fund-P.O. # 4845

Applied Concepts, Dallas, TX

for radar unit

$1,116.50-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5255

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,350.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5273

FBI-LEEDA, Malvern, PA

for registration fee

$650.00-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5258

Morris & Dickson Co., LLC, Sheeveport, KS

for medroxyprogrestrne

$753.79-State Formula fund-P.O. # 5141

Glaxo Smith Kline,

for private vaccine

$2,046.60-Health fund-P.O. # 5142

Merck,

for private vaccine

$2,444.15-Health fund-P.O. # 5281

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and to issue manual warrants from the respective fund. Unanimous.

Commissioner Robert S. Connell presented the following bid from Interstate Glass Co., Inc., Junction City, KS to repair the door northwest corner of the Courthouse.

Interstate Glass Co., Inc., Junction City, KS

for removal of storefront door, adjust and clean up hinge

$600.00

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the bid for $600.00 to remove storefront door, adjust and clean up hinge. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:09 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Home City Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to discuss the job description that the Board presented her. She informed the Board that the job description is unrealistic and was advised by her lawyer to not sign it. She stated the following concerns:

• She is not a plumber

• She is not an electrician

• Not qualified to do mechanical work

• Hired to do 37.5 hours a week how will snow removal be done

• It is harder to do job during the day

The Board explained that the plumbing, electrical and mechanical work that they expect done is common sense like changing of light bulbs, the first steps in plumbing matters like plunging a toilet and general maintenance on equipment. They asked her if she would like them to be more detailed in their expectations and she said yes. They asked her to present a list of items she would like clarified and they would look them over to be more specific in their expectations.

Partnership for Growth Ellen Barber was present to observe the meeting.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board to present the following bids for a 2017 Dodge patrol truck in the amount of $28,425.44 for five years.

1st National Bank of Frankfort, Frankfort, KS-4.83%

State Bank of Blue Rapids, Blue Rapids, KS-4.5%

First Commerce Bank, Marysville, KS-3.79%

United Bank and Trust, Marysville, KS-2.97%

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier approve the low bid for 5-year financing for the $28,425.44 for a 2017 Dodge Patrol truck from United Bank and Trust in the amount 2.97%. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil, County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish, Frankfort Care Home Director Laura O’Neil, Frankfort Care Home Board members Janice Beeman and K’Lyn Bergman met with the Board to discuss the possible purchasing of the Frankfort Nutrition Site building. The Board and those in attendance agreed to continue renting the building and the Frankfort Care Home will start the remodel of the kitchen no later than March 1, 2017 with a completion date of May 1, 2017. The Board will pay the back rent and penalty as soon as construction starts in the kitchen.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 10:52 a.m. to discuss confidential date to deal with trade secrets with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:16 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, February 13, 2016 starting at 8:30 a.m.