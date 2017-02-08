Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 6, 2017

UNOFFICIAL MINUTES

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

February 6, 2017 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, February 6, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• they are planning to hold the annual safety meeting in Nemaha County on February 28th.

• they took the engine head of the paddle scraper somewhere to be looked at. Dennis let Commissioners know that they were told the head is no longer usable.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of January. Gary Scoby moved to approve the January 2017 pay vouchers and warrants as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Gary Scoby moved to approve the payment of the Kansas County Commissioners Association 2017 membership dues at a cost of $485.00. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Stanley Schmitz came before the board to let Commissioners know that a bridge needs to be repaired along F Road in Clear Creek Township.

The board reviewed the minutes from the January 30, 2017 meeting. Dennis Henry moved to approve the minutes as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Chairman Tim Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• he is having problems with the intercom system in the jail and the dispatch office.

• he plans to advertise for new corrections officer positions in the near future.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to request that Transportation driver Don Strathman be changed from part-time to full-time status with the county. Commissioners agreed to this request effective February 21st.

David Elsbury with Kanza Mental Health & Guidance Center came before the board to review the 2016 Annual Report for Kanza Mental Health & Guidance Center with Commissioners.

Dennis Henry moved to approve removing former County Treasurer Rose Wilhelm’s name from all county bank accounts and transferring the powers associated with this to current County Treasurer Janell Niehues effective February 1, 2017. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Brad asked Commissioners if the county had further considered the hiring of an IT person to serve Nemaha County.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Tim Burdiek adjourned the meeting at 12:55 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 9:00 am.