Tie Vote Halts USD 380 Bond Issue Progress

A tie vote for moving forward with a bond issue for improvements at school buildings in USD 380 on Monday will result in no bond issue on the May ballot.

Option B, which would include closing the Early Childhood Center and district offices at Vermillion, along with building improvements at Frankfort and Centralia, was an $8.7 million option, that was considered in the vote. It was among four initially considered by the board, and presented to district patrons at a recent series of public meetings.

A resolution to adopt option B resulted in the 3-3 stalemate, which means USD 380 will not be moving forward with taking the issue to voters this spring.