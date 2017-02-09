Two Local Men Involved In Deadly Clay County Crash On Hwy. 24 (VIDEO)

A 62 year old Agenda, Kan. native who had returned to Kansas from her current home in Tennessee to help care for her elderly father was killed in a vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday in Clay County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Pontiac Montana driven by Audrey J. Kalivoda, 62, Fairview, Tenn., was southbound on Frontier Road which is the county blacktop coming south out of Clifton to Hwy. 24.

Kalivoda failed to stop at the stop sign at Hwy. 24. When she pulled out onto the highway, her Pontiac collided with a 1999 Kenworth semi driven by Michael Broeckelman, age 50 of Beloit, which was eastbound on the highway.

The collision pushed Kalivoda’s Pontiac into a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by Lane Koster, age 24 of Jewell, which was traveling west on Hwy. 24.

Kalivoda was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Neill-Schwensen-Rook Mortuary in Clay Center.

Broeckelman was not transported for treatment, and Koster was not injured.

A large section of Hwy. 24 was closed to all traffic for several hours on Wednesday while crews cleared the roadway and cleaned up spilled fuel.

All three drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

Click here for photos and video of the accident scene courtesy of WIBW in Topeka.