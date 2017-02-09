Win A Seat On Our Royals Getaway Bus Trip!

Register to win 2 seats on our KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Royals Bus Trip, Sunday afternoon, May 7th as we cheer on the Boys in Blue as they host the Cleveland Indians. We have 28 tickets to be given away, 2 from each participating sponsor!!! Sign up at these fantastic Royal businesses across North Central Kansas!

In Glen Elder, at Wayne’s Sporting Goods & Cunningham Telephone & Cable.

In Cawker City, at Lakeshore Tailgators.

In Downs at Striker’s Bowling Center, & Miller Welding.

In Osborne, at Subway Restaurant.

In Mankato, at Mankato Professional Pharmacy.

In Jewell, at Jewell Grocery & Bohnert Welding.

In Beloit, at Plum Creek Restaurant, Down Under, Ray’s Apple Market & Cunningham Telephone & Cable.

In Smith Center, sign up at Kriley’s Family Health Mart & Jiffy Burger.

In Lincoln, sign up at Meyer Tire on Highway 18.

Not feeling lucky? Then Call us at 785-545-3220 to book your spot now as seating is limited!!! Hurry, these seats will go fast! It’s going to be a Royal Blue Spring with KD Country 94 and the Kansas City Royals!!!