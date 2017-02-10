Area High Schools Qualify For State Scholars Bowl

Three area schools have qualified for State Scholars Bowl which takes place at several sites throughout the state on Saturday. Osborne, St. John’s and Beloit will all send teams to state competition.

Osborne will compete in 1A Division I at Satanta which is between Garden City and Liberal in Southwest Kansas. Their team members include Kaelan Cameron, Emma Carlin, Madilyn Staples, Chloe McKeon and Ashton Baxa. The Bulldogs placed second at regionals in LaCrosse on February 2. Their sponsor is Mr. Gilbert Rush.

St. John’s also finished second at their 1A Division II regional at Natoma and will compete at State in Ransom on Saturday with a team consisting of Drake Kee, Adam Bates, Rafael Ayala, Benjamin Walter, Davis Dubbert and Mason Eilert for the Blujays. Their sponsor is Mr. Rusty Lueger.

Beloit will compete in 3A State Scholar’s Bowl at Russell after finishing second to Syracuse at the TMP Regional in Hays. The Trojan’s squad consists of Seniors Jared Long, Alyssa Hougham and Tyler Long along with Sophomores Riley Gronewoller and Alexis Stout. Their sponsor is Cay Wildfong.

We will bring you state results on Monday’s newscast and hope to speak with some of the participants as well. Good Luck to Osborne, St. John’s and Beloit at state scholars bowl from KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake.