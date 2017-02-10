Cawker City Woman Injured In Single Vehicle Crash (PHOTOS)

A Cawker City woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. on Thursday near Glen Elder.



The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by Crystal R. Schindler, age 34 of Cawker, was eastbound on Hwy. 24 just across the road south and east of our station here on broadcast hill.



The car struck the wood post and cable guardrail, taking out at least 50 feet of it before the car careened down the long embankment of the south ditch and at some point overturned and came to rest at the bottom of the embankment facing southwest.



Schindler was transported to the Mitchell County Hospital. The extent of her injuries have not been disclosed at this time.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.