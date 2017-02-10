The Guaranty State Bank And Trust Co. Expanding To Glen Elder

Central National Bank (CNB) and the Guaranty State Bank and Trust Company (GSB) jointly announced today a purchase agreement for the GSB to purchase CNB’s Glen Elder branch. The sale is subject to approval by the Office of the Kansas State Bank Commissioner and FDIC. The transition is intended to take place on April 14, 2017.

“The Guaranty is pleased to have the opportunity to offer full banking services to the Glen Elder area,” said Doug Johnson, President of the GSB. “The name will change, but customers will experience few changes following the sale. The Guaranty’s aid is to provide true community banks to each of the communities it serves.”

The Glen Elder branch will join the Guaranty family of banks in Beloit, Burr Oak, Esbon, Jewell and Smith Center. A loan production office in Rossville, Kan. is another part of the Guaranty family. Total assets for all locations will be approximately $279 million. In addition, the Guaranty Financial Resource Center manages $69 million in trust department assets and $95 million in brokerage assets with Investment Centers of America though Investment Centers of America are not affiliated with the Guaranty State Bank and Trust, nor Guaranty Financial Resource Center Investment and Insurance Services.