Marysville, KS – Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH) has again received designation as a Level IV Trauma Center by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Every three years, designated trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance as outlined by the American College of Surgeons and endorsed by the Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma.

“We know that every second matters when a life-threatening injury occurs. Trauma center designation is a key part of the overall statewide trauma system which increases the chance of survival and reduces permanent injury for patients in Kansas,” said KDHE Secretary Susan Mosier, MD, MBA. “On behalf of families and visitors in our state, we congratulate hospitals like Community Memorial Healthcare for serving in this vital role.

CMH initially received Level IV Trauma Center designation in August of 2012 when CMH Medical Staff passed a resolution to support its establishment under the direction of then Chief of Staff Dr. John Ryan. The resolution was approved the following day by the CMH Board of Directors.

There are four separate categories of designation by the Kansas Trauma Program. Each category has specific criteria that must be met by a facility seeking that level of designation. A trauma care system includes a network of hospitals providing a spectrum of care for injured patients. Trauma center designations are based on the hospital’s care capability, from the highest, Level I, to hospitals designed Level IV.

Level IV trauma centers are rural hospitals whose primary role is to stabilize seriously injured patients and, if necessary, transfer them to a higher level trauma center. Hospitals that have achieved Level IV trauma center designation have demonstrated a commitment to providing optimal care for those who have been seriously injured.

“Community Memorial Healthcare is proud to continue this program to best serve our area residents in an emergency,” said Curtis Hawkinson, FACHE, hospital administrator. “In the case of an emergency, including injury, stroke or heart attack, our hospital emergency department stands ready to treat these patients when time is of the essence.”