Lincoln County Commissioners – February,

LINCOLN COUNTY COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS – February 6, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, February 6, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Debora Zachgo, Ladonna Reinert, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe, Mary Powell, Christen Robinson, Kelly Larson and Robert White

Alexis Pflugh moved to pay the American Legion Post $70 for rental for the public meeting held in Sylvan Grove, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Human Resource Officer Debora Zachgo forwarded a request to utilize extended illness leave time to due to extenuating circumstances. Alexis Pflugh moved to approve an exception to Section III, Part B, subsection 2 to allow use of extended illness. Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 10:29 a.m. – 10:34 a.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel with Human Resource Officer Zachgo and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:34 a.m.

Due to a special circumstance, Alexis Pflugh moved that the commissioners invoke their rights set forth in the Lincoln County Employee Handbook Section III Leave Benefits, Part B Paid Extended Illness Leave, Subsection 2 Employee requirements, to make an exception allowing extended illness leave up to 40 hours to the requesting employee, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Debora Zachgo, Lincoln Recreation Department, requested approval to utilize the courthouse lawn for the annual Easter egg hunt, tentatively scheduled for April 15. The board approved the request.

Health Nurse/Administrator Ladonna Reinert provided an estimate from Glenda Leiker to paint two exam room and an estimate from Elite Construction & Remodeling LLC to replace tile. After discussion, Terry Finch moved to contract with Elite Construction & Remodeling LLC in the amount of $1,250 to tile the front and back entrances and one exam room; and to contract with Glenda Leiker to paint the two exam rooms in the amount of $290, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe reported on the following subjects: highway department projects; Vesper Shop was broken into with items stolen valued at $1225; request from a landowner that would like to eliminate a pond that is adversely affecting a county road, but would require installation of a new culvert, and would require an engineer to assess the estimated water flow without the pond; would like to rent or purchase portable restrooms for the Barnard, Sylvan Grove and Vesper shops; previous Kinder Morgan request regarding trenching; presented three bids to crush rock and concrete at the landfill, no decision made this date; provided a breakdown of funding; and noted that three of the county’s bridges are listed on the historical registry.

O’Hare provided pictures of road right-of-way in Indiana Township that a resident has closed

by installing a barbed wire fence and the bridge in which bridge closed signs were removed.

The board requested that O’Hare discuss the matter with the landowner.

The chairman recessed the meeting for lunch at 12:12 p.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:13 p.m.

Commissioner Wallace apologized and related that he misspoke at the Sylvan Grove public

forum, where he stated that the nursing home’s current lessee pays the county $750 per

month for rent, and stated that the correct amount being paid is $3,500.

Mary Powell asked questions about the following topics: nursing home lease, wind farm PILOT agreements; wind farm road maintenance agreement; and asked about a current resolution identifying the county’s responsibility for graveling roads.

Christen Robinson, Lincoln Park Manor reported on nursing home activities, noting that the

emergency lights did not pass testing and will need to be fixed. Commissioner Pflugh inquired

about operations of the facility.

Terry Finch moved to allow the chairman to sign correspondence to the Wisconsin Physicians

Service Insurance Corporation for the Lincoln County Hospital, seconded by Al Joe Wallace.

Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the January 30, 2017 regular meeting as corrected, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Alexis Pflugh moved to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. The

chairman adjourned the meeting at 2:38 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.