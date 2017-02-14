2017 4-H District Club Day Results For Washington County 4-Hers

Members from the River Valley Extension District 4-H Clubs attended District 4-H Club held Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Clay Center Community Middle School in Clay Center.
The following results are for Washington County 4-H Clubs (Busy Bee –BB; Farmington – F; Hanover – H; Happy Spirit – HS; Happy Workers – HW; Linn Livewires – LLW; Lucky Four – L4; Mahaska Merrymakers – MMM; Stick-To-It – STI;)
Model Meetings:
Top Purple: Farmington 4-H Club; Lucky Four 4-H Club
Jr. Gavel Games:
Top Purple: Happy Workers
Sr. Talent:
Top Purple: Happy Spirit
Jr. Talent:
Top Purple: Jordi Fahey-L4
Vocal Chorus/Ensemble:
Top Purple: Linn Livewires; Stick To It; Kady Toole and Abi Sawin-BB
Blue: Hanover
Sr. Vocal Solo:
Top Purple: Carter Bruna-H
Jr. Vocal Solo:
Top Purple: Adria Heuer-HW; Gracie Bruna-H
1st Alt. Top Purple: Kyana Ulloa-HS
Blue: Ava Sedlacek-HS; Kileab Willbrant-BB; Reanna Rencin-HS
Spontaneous Speaking:
Top Purple: Lauren Simmons-HS
Blue: Kevin Diederich-HS; Tyler Simmons-HS
Show & Share:
Participation: Gatlin Willbrant-BB; Autumn L’Ecuyer-BB; Drew Bruna-H
Sr. Dance:
Top Purple: Elaina/Hope White-H; Busy Bee; Carly Crome & Riley Moore-BB/STI; Coy Stamm, Aliyah/Cloe Sinn, Nathaniel Tice-F/H/STI
Jr. Dance:
Top Purple: Drew/Gracie Bruna-H
Sr. Readings (Poetry/Prose/Solo Acting):
Top Purple: Carly Kolle-LLW; Mandy Simmons-HS
Blue: Drew Buhrman-HS
Red: Zach Meyer-HW; Trevor Klipp-HW; Taylor Klipp-HW; Jacob Klipp-HW
Jr. Readings (Poetry/Prose/Solo Acting):
Top Purple: Ila Woermanbjork-HS; Max Dragastin-H
Blue: Amber Kolle-LLW; Carissa Kolle-LLW; Olivia L’Ecuyer-BB; Autumn L’Ecuyer-BB; Reanna Rencin-HS
Red: Bryant Hynek-HS; Brett Buhrman-HS; Dawson Strunk-STI; Ila Woermanbjork-HS
Public Speaking:
Blue: Shai Zenger-STI; Lauren Simmons-HS; Eric Peterson-L4
Jr. Demonstrations/Illustrated Talks:
Top Purple: Addison Herrs-LLW
2nd Alt. Top Purple: Olivia L’Ecuyer-BB; Bryce Wittgartner-F
Blue: Ila Woermanbjork-HS
Red: Jerret Hynek-HS
Sr. Demonstrations/Illustrated Talks:
Top Purple: Kael Lange-L4
2nd Alt. Top Purple: Natalie Harlan & Mandy Simmons-HS
Sr. Instrumental/Ensembles:
Top Purple: Mia Cardenas-BB
Jr. Instrumental:
Top Purple: Kady Toole-BB
Blue: Olivia L’Ecuyer-BB
Red: Reanna Rencin-HS
Sr. Piano Solos:
Blue: Laura Skupa-STI
Red: Haley Uffman-LLW
Jr. Piano Solos:
Blue: Grace Baxter-STI; Joree Bentz-F; Elise Uffman-LLW; Octavien Cardenas-BB; Drew Bruna-H; Gracie Bruna-H; Max Dragastin-H Shelby Cole-H
Project Talks:
Top Purple: Reanna Rencin-HS; Kady Toole-BB
Blue: Bryan Baxter-STI
Eligible Top Purple placings may participate in the Regional 4-H Club Day to be held March 25, 2017 at the Clay Center Community High School, 1630 9th St, Clay Center.