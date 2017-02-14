2017 4-H District Club Day Results For Washington County 4-Hers

By
Derek Nester
-

Members from the River Valley Extension District 4-H Clubs attended District 4-H Club held Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Clay Center Community Middle School in Clay Center.

The following results are for Washington County 4-H Clubs (Busy Bee –BB; Farmington – F; Hanover – H; Happy Spirit – HS; Happy Workers – HW; Linn Livewires – LLW; Lucky Four – L4; Mahaska Merrymakers – MMM; Stick-To-It – STI;)

Model Meetings:  

Top Purple: Farmington 4-H Club; Lucky Four 4-H Club

Jr. Gavel Games:

Top Purple: Happy Workers

Sr. Talent:

Top Purple: Happy Spirit

Jr. Talent:

Top Purple: Jordi Fahey-L4

Vocal Chorus/Ensemble:

Top Purple: Linn Livewires; Stick To It; Kady Toole and Abi Sawin-BB

Blue: Hanover

Sr. Vocal Solo:

Top Purple: Carter Bruna-H

Jr. Vocal Solo:

Top Purple: Adria Heuer-HW; Gracie Bruna-H

1st Alt. Top Purple: Kyana Ulloa-HS

Blue: Ava Sedlacek-HS; Kileab Willbrant-BB; Reanna Rencin-HS

Spontaneous Speaking:

Top Purple: Lauren Simmons-HS

Blue: Kevin Diederich-HS; Tyler Simmons-HS

Show & Share:

Participation: Gatlin Willbrant-BB; Autumn L’Ecuyer-BB; Drew Bruna-H

Sr. Dance:

Top Purple: Elaina/Hope White-H; Busy Bee; Carly Crome & Riley Moore-BB/STI; Coy Stamm, Aliyah/Cloe Sinn, Nathaniel Tice-F/H/STI

Jr. Dance:

Top Purple: Drew/Gracie Bruna-H

Sr. Readings (Poetry/Prose/Solo Acting):

Top Purple: Carly Kolle-LLW; Mandy Simmons-HS

Blue: Drew Buhrman-HS

Red: Zach Meyer-HW; Trevor Klipp-HW; Taylor Klipp-HW; Jacob Klipp-HW

Jr. Readings (Poetry/Prose/Solo Acting):

Top Purple: Ila Woermanbjork-HS; Max Dragastin-H

Blue: Amber Kolle-LLW; Carissa Kolle-LLW; Olivia L’Ecuyer-BB; Autumn L’Ecuyer-BB; Reanna Rencin-HS

Red: Bryant Hynek-HS; Brett Buhrman-HS; Dawson Strunk-STI; Ila Woermanbjork-HS

Public Speaking:

Blue: Shai Zenger-STI; Lauren Simmons-HS; Eric Peterson-L4

Jr. Demonstrations/Illustrated Talks:

Top Purple: Addison Herrs-LLW

2nd Alt. Top Purple: Olivia L’Ecuyer-BB; Bryce Wittgartner-F

Blue: Ila Woermanbjork-HS

Red: Jerret Hynek-HS

Sr. Demonstrations/Illustrated Talks:

Top Purple: Kael Lange-L4

2nd Alt. Top Purple: Natalie Harlan & Mandy Simmons-HS

Sr. Instrumental/Ensembles:

Top Purple: Mia Cardenas-BB

Jr. Instrumental:

Top Purple: Kady Toole-BB

Blue: Olivia L’Ecuyer-BB

Red: Reanna Rencin-HS

Sr. Piano Solos:

Blue: Laura Skupa-STI

Red: Haley Uffman-LLW

Jr. Piano Solos:

Blue: Grace Baxter-STI; Joree Bentz-F; Elise Uffman-LLW; Octavien Cardenas-BB; Drew Bruna-H; Gracie Bruna-H; Max Dragastin-H Shelby Cole-H

Project Talks:

Top Purple: Reanna Rencin-HS; Kady Toole-BB

Blue: Bryan Baxter-STI

Eligible Top Purple placings may participate in the Regional 4-H Club Day to be held March 25, 2017 at the Clay Center Community High School, 1630 9th St, Clay Center.

Previous articleMarshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 13, 2017
Next articleKNDY Area High School Basketball Scores – Feb. 14, 2017
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR