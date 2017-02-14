Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 13, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Lynn Feldhausen was absent from the meeting.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Motion carried.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for replacing water pump, regulator, and hoses

$1,838.31-Recycling fund-P.O. # 108668

National Sign Co., Ottawa, KS

for 20-stop signs

$530.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108669

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for labor and parts to replace radiator

$2,165.69-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108666

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

for GP seat for loader

$1,375.34-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108667

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig discussed with the Board chip sealing and sealing of roads. They also discussed the Landfill and bridges in the County.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Nelson Power and Lights, Marysville, KS

for emergency lighting-Helvering Center

$907.25-Agency on Aging fund-P.O. # 5225

Nelson Power and Lights, Marysville, KS

for rewiring to generator and emergency lights

$752.27-Health Building fund-P.O. # 5282

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney fee

$1,900.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5274

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the Chairman signing a letter to be sent to North Central Regional Planning Commission informing them that Marshall County will no longer be members after the year 2017. Motion carried.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board present them with a revised job description for the Custodian. The Board informed her that they asked for a list of concerns not a new job description. No action was taken.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg informed the Board that she is on the Historical Society Board and wants to be gone for the monthly meeting for up to two hours on the first Monday of the month. The Board asked that she take vacation to attend the meeting.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg asked about the hours for the part-time person in the Custodial Department. The Board made no decision at this time.

Commissioner Baier informed the Custodian that she answers to the Commissioners and needs to ask the Board in reference to vacation time and let the Chairman know when she is sick and will not be at work.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the vouchers, as presented, and to issue warrants from the respective fund. Motion carried.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:01 a.m. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, February 21, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Courthouse and County Offices will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2017 to observe President’s Day.