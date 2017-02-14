Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 13, 2017

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, February 13, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also was Commissioner Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes. Commissioner Dennis Henry was absent from today’s meeting.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Conmat has submitted a quote in the amount of $2,852.47 to fix the drainage issues between the two fair buildings at the fairgrounds. Commissioners advised Dennis to move forward with this quote.

• he purchased a load and a half of H-piling last week from Husker Steel.

• he received an invitation from Brown County to the Northeast Kansas County Highway Officials Conference to be held on March 30th.

• he will be getting a bid from Husker Steel for beams for Bridge FG-2, which lies in Richmond Township along M Road between 176th Road and 184th Road.

• they will be installing a tube for Stanley Schmitz this week.

• he received a call from Bob Wessel last week letting him know of some bridge issues in Mitchell Township.

Chairman Tim Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the middle of February.

Nick Strahm with Bachelor Controls, Inc. came before the board to speak to Commissioners about Bachelor Controls providing IT services for Nemaha County. No decision was made by Commissioners concerning this issue at this time.

Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board to introduce her new employee to Commissioners. Kerri Reinecke began work in the Treasurer’s Office on February 7th.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners asked Brad about a payroll issue.

Bill Priest came before the board to speak to Commissioners about the new power line that is being installed by Westar Energy in Capioma Township.

The board reviewed the minutes from the February 6, 2017 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Tim Burdiek adjourned the meeting at 2:30 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 9:00 am due to the President’s Day Holiday on Monday, February 20th.