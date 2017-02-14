Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

February 6, 2017

The County Commissioners met in regular session on February 6, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Art Befort, Tom James, and Roger Allen. Also present was Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the February 6, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved the January 30, 2017 minutes.

The chairman reviewed and signed the Treasurer’s daily balance sheet envelopes. The clerk attested his signature.

Wolters reported on the county Traverse which is presently at More’s Auto for maintenance.

Commissioners approved Payroll #3 for $94,657.22.

Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor, discussed the following:

Fritz asked about personnel changes. A motion was made by Allen and seconded by Befort to convene in executive session to discuss non-elected personnel from 9:15 a.m. till 9:45 a.m. Regular session reconvened at 9:45 a.m. Commissioners agreed to allow Fritz to promote from within and hire if possible. Commissioners also authorized Fritz to advertise for an additional employee. Dave Tucker joined the meeting. Commissioners agreed to trade in-kind labor cost from the Landfill Fund to the Road Fund for use of the landfill packer by the Road Department. Befort also asked about shared use of the scraper. Tucker reviewed use of some other pieces of machinery.

Tucker discussed the following:

Tucker reviewed pricing on roll-off box use for the Hansen Community Clean-up Grant program. Tucker also reviewed the cost of used tire pick-up. Befort reviewed a time line for grant funding for the clean-up project. Tucker also reported that the annual household hazardous waste meeting will be February 22, 2017. Fritz agreed to provide a Road Department employee so Tucker can attend. Tucker reported that the Weed Department has a local businessman pick up the used oil. Commissioners approved the Landfill using the local businessman to pick up used oil. Tucker discussed requirements for volunteer help.

Hageman and Eastes joined the meeting.

Fritz continued on Road Maintenance reporting:

Fritz reported that a tube was delivered to AA & 140 Roads and 140 Road and E Road. The tubes should be in Fritz asked Hageman about using the liquid ice melt that they have been using at the courthouse. Commissioners agreed to view roads this afternoon. Fritz reported that they will start on the hospital road today. Commissioners approved one longevity pay increase for the road department.

Hageman discussed the following:

Hageman provided a list of services provided by the Health Department. Hageman discussed the Board of County Commissioners’ role as the Smith County Board of Health. Hageman reviewed some of the preventative healthcare programs that Smith County participates in. Befort asked about public information concerning the services offered through Smith County Health Dept. Hageman reviewed some of the methods that are currently used. Hageman reported that Federal Funding has decreased in the last 6 years. Hageman reviewed annual funding for the Health Department.

Commissioners discussed LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee).

Patrick Eastes discussed the following:

Eastes submitted a wage increase for Keith Wangerine who has completed his paramedic training. Commissioners approved the increase with back pay to Payroll 2 of 2017. James discussed response to 911 calls. Eastes reviewed response district information. Eastes reported that the EMS water softener must be replaced. Eastes reviewed prices for service options. Commissioners approved the re-resin option. Eastes provided the January statistical report. EMS received 44 calls in January. Eastes reported on the employee leave status. Befort asked about the use of EMS vehicles. Eastes reviewed policy for use of the EMS vehicles. Befort reviewed a request he made to Eastes to find additional purchasing options for the EMS. Befort expressed his appreciation for employees willing to do vehicle maintenance and other services that save budget dollars by using employee time effectively.

Chad Meyer, Communications Director and Emergency Manager, joined the meeting.

Joel Fouts joined the meeting and reviewed the policy renewal for the county property and liability insurance. Fouts reported that the policy renewed on January 29, 2017. Fouts updated the commissioners on open claims and how they affect the premiums. Befort asked to have a loss comparison with other counties. Fouts agreed to provide that information if it is available. Fouts asked for all claims and additions to be added through the clerk’s office. Wolters indicated that she will send the information sheet for Fouts to each department head with specific instructions for reporting claims and new purchases but asked that the road department be permitted to handle their changes as in the past. Fouts discussed the loss control program to increase efficiency and reduce losses. Fouts indicated that they will contact the County Clerk to set up performance training meetings for the departments with loss history. Fouts indicated that a property review will be completed as well.

Meyer asked for the commissioners to sign releases for the criminal justice information system to comply with state law. Commissioners signed the agreement.

Curtis Peterson joined the meeting to discuss his request for an NRP rebate exception. After reviewing his intent when paying taxes in full on the Subway building, the commissioners agreed to consider an exception for payment of the rebate if the property in question was actually in the LLC with no other properties being owned by the LLC. Commissioners agreed to have the County Attorney review the NRP Plan and advise them on the rebate exception. Peterson left the meeting.

Tabitha Owen, County Attorney, joined the meeting to discuss the tax sale process. Allen asked the commissioners for clarification on tax sale procedures. Owen suggested notifying landowners who are three years delinquent after June of this year of our intention to have a tax sale. Owen reviewed a suggested time line.

Owen reviewed Curtis Peterson’s request for NRP rebate. Owen offered several suggestions for making an exception. Commissioners agreed to contact the auditor to see if taxes can be refunded. Commissioners agreed to contact Curtis Peterson after doing some additional research.

Chris Jones, Weed Director, discussed the annual Weed Eradication report. Commissioners signed the annual report.

Wolters reported that there was an error in the listing of officers in the previous minutes. The following are the new list of officers for the Smith County Historical Society for 2017: President – Sherry Linneman; Vice-President – Ava Lee Maydew; Secretary – Rise Bell; Treasurer – Brady Peterson.

Commissioners reviewed and approved one tax abatement.

As there was no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.