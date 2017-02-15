Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – Feb. 13, 2017

The Marysville City Council met Monday. A request by USD 364 to vacate a short portion of Spring Street near the Jr./Sr. High was presented, consensus was to allow no traffic during construction, no action was taken on a long term request. A waiver of the $8,309 building permit fee was denied on a 3-4 vote, with Boss, Ekiss, Gross, and Scholler voting no. The city had waived the fee for the elementary construction project.

A lengthy discussion regarding use of the pool sales tax funds for improvements at Feldhausen Field brought no decisions on a request for improvements to the stands, press box, restrooms, and concessions prior to the community hosting the State Legion Baseball Tournament this summer. The Rec Director was advised to return next meeting with cost estimates for further consideration.

The issue of using funds earmarked for the new swimming pool for other projects has been an ongoing source of disagreement.

Council members were reminded of a public meeting of the Zoning and Planning Board to consider new and updated state regulations to the City Code. Consensus of the March 9th meeting will then be forwarded to the council for approval.

Application for Heritage Trust Fund grants for repairs to the Mexican restaurant occupying the south Koester House was not approved by the state. The city voted to move forward with $32,000 to replace the front steps, and $22,000 to repair or replace the columns. It is hoped that this effort may improve the city’s chance at grant funding in future rounds. In a related matter, the Historic Union Pacific Depot Society had also applied for a Heritage Trust Fund grant to address stucco replacement to the building exterior, which was removed for asbestos abatement when the structure was acquired from the railroad. That request also did not receive funding.

The five-year street seal plan, and 2017 asphalt work were reviewed. Matching funds were approved for a waste tire grant, that will provide rubber mulch at various City Park facilities. A bid for parts for the North Street water line repair were higher than expected. Following discussion, it was approved to move forward with CES Group for engineering services. The discussion brought forward concern with approving those services, without going out for bids. $210,000 was approved for continuing additional work on the cured in place pipe repair project initiated last year. No action was taken on a $108,000 proposal to replace the Strata system, which controls city water and sewer lift station sites.

Impact on the salary budget of a bonus or merit pay raise plan was discussed. The Mayor again expressed concern with available funds in the general budget, and the state limitations on increasing the budget past inflation targets, without voter approval.

The city has received no qualified applicants for the swimming pool manager position, and will look to outlying communities for potential candidates. Two executive sessions were held, with no decisions rendered or action taken.