Rock Hills USD 107 Board Of Education – February 2017

Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting – Board of Education USD No. 107

February 13, 2017 – 1:00 P.M.

Vice President Lori Yelken called the regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 to order at 1:00 P.M. Those present were: Lori Yelken, Todd Mauerhan, Ervin Underwood, Janelle Greene, Lori Slate, Bobi Fogo, Nadine Smith, Sam Meyers, Bob Roush, Josh Burks, and Jennifer Urbaniak.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood, to approve the agenda with the deletion of Agenda Item Number 9. Motion passed 6-0.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Janelle Greene, to approve the minutes for the regular meeting held on Monday, January 9, 2017, as presented. Motion passed 6-0.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Janelle Greene, to approve the minutes for the special meeting held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, with the correction of those in attendance from Bob Fogo to Bobi Fogo. Motion passed 6-0.

The Treasurer’s Report for January 2017 was not available at Board Meeting time.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve the check registers and transfers as presented. Motion passed 6-0.

Vice President Lori Yelken welcomed the guests and thanked them for coming.

The Board reviewed the only proposal received for the District Liability Insurance with Josh Burks of Citizens State Agency, Jewell.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo to accept the proposal from Citizen’s State Agency for the District’s Liability Insurance for the 2017-18 school year through EMC for $43,162.00. Motion passed 5-1 with Todd Mauerhan casting the opposing vote.

Todd Mauerhan moved, seconded by Lori Slate to approve Resolution 2017-008 Levy Tax for Capital Outlay Fund. Motion passed 6-0.

Facilities Director Bob Roush discussed district maintenance with the board. No action was taken at this time. Bob will bring back his project quotes to the March meeting.

The Board reviewed and discussed the District Transportation Report which includes mileage, fuel, and repairs for the month of January 2017.

The Board opened the one sealed bid received by the Noon deadline on Thursday, February 9th for the 21.17 acres of brome grass.

Ervin Underwood moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to accept the bid from David Warne in the amount of $980.00. Motion passed 6-0.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to appoint Jennifer Urbaniak, Board Clerk, as the Federal Impact Aid Representative and the District KPERS Representative. Motion passed 6-0.

The Board reviewed Strategic Goals #2 and #3.

Bobi Fogo moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to approve Strategic Goals #2 and #3 as discussed. Motion passed 6-0.

Ervin Underwood moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to appoint Lori Slate, Todd Mauerhan and Bobi Fogo to be on a committee for the purpose of studying a joint Fitness Center building project. Motion passed 6-0.

The Board took a short break at 2:17 P.M. At this time, the Board was able to enjoy the delicious snacks that were provided by the Rock Hills FACS Culinary Class. The Board was back in session at 2:27 P.M.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to enter into executive session at 2:27 P.M. to discuss matters affecting students and to return to open session at 2:32 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Motion passed 6-0.

Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Those returning from executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

No action resulted from this executive session.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to enter into executive session at 2:33 P.M. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 2:53 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Motion passed 6-0.

Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Those returning from executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to enter into executive session at 2:53 P.M. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 3:13 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Motion passed 6-0.

Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Those returning from executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Lori Slate, to enter into executive session at 3:13 P.M. to discuss non-elected personnel and to return to open session at 3:28 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the privacy interests of those individuals discussed. Motion passed 6-0.

Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Lori Slate left executive session at 3:22 P.M. and returned to executive session at 3:24 P.M.

Those returning from executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to pay Delores Angleton a stipend of $1,500.00 for her duties of filling in as Deputy Board Clerk and to pay Sarah Ortman a stipend of $500.00 for covering duties for Delores Angleton. Motion passed 6-0.

Lori slate moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve to add a 5th Summer School teacher beginning Summer of 2017. Motion passed 6-0.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Janelle Greene, to advertise for a High School Golf Coach, a Math/P.E. teacher for grades 6-12, and an elementary teacher position. Motion passed 6-0.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Todd Mauerhan, to enter into executive session at 3:32 P.M. to discuss employer-employee negotiations and to return to open session at 3:37 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the public interest in negotiating a contract which is in the best interests of the school district and its patrons. Motion passed 6-0.

Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Those returning from executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Todd Mauerhan, to enter into executive session at 3:37 P.M. to discuss negotiations and to return to open session at 3:39 P.M. The purpose of the executive session was to protect the public interest in negotiating a contract which is in the best interests of the school district and its patrons. Motion passed 6-0.

Those entering into executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

Those returning from executive session were: Lori Yelken, Ervin Underwood, Bobi Fogo, Todd Mauerhan, Lori Slate, Janelle Greene, Sam Meyers, and Nadine Smith.

No action resulted at this time from these executive sessions.

Superintendent Smith reported the following to the board:

KASB offers whole board training on site for $175/hour plus mileage. The typical training is scheduled for 2-3 hours and can be conducted during a daytime or evening meeting. KASB no longer schedules seminar training opportunities for individual board members to attend, except when new board members are elected.

Cost to a similar sized area district for erecting a Morton building that houses a gymnasium, locker rooms, etc. The district spent $1,116,301 on the 2005 project.

Research provided by a Kansas superintendent on school district daycares that serve staff members’ needs in Kansas revealed that the greatest barriers to this practice are KSDH regulations and the financial loss to the districts providing the program.

District iPads can be made available to BOE members for meetings if they wish to go paperless.

Plans for a countywide tornado crisis drill at RHJSHS on Saturday, April 22 at 1:30 p.m. are progressing. School staff and students will be recruited for this drill.

A proposed 5% cut to K-12 education yet this fiscal year would mean a $109,000 loss of funds to USD 107.

Lori Slate, Lori Yelken, & Todd Mauerhan have successfully completed negotiations training.

Nadine Smith, PreK-6 Principal, reported to the Board about the following:

78% of RHES students were represented by parents at conferences.

Mrs. Badger’s alternative classroom seating is in place. Students have tried all types and reflected in writing how they feel it improves or distracts from learning.

School Counselors’ Week was last week. Ms. Smith recognized Mrs. Kriley, RHES counselor, who fills a significant role at RHES. She provides character education lessons to each class weekly, serves as district test coordinator, provides individual student counseling as needed, provides morning meeting and lunch activities for all students, processes office referrals when needed, and serves both on the building and district leadership teams.

During inservice, RHES teachers worked on classroom curriculum and building leadership activities, and met to review Aimsweb fall to winter student progress.

Kansas assessment schedules for grades 3-5 are on the district calendar, beginning March 22.

Read Across America/Dr. Seuss Day activities will be held March 2 in the afternoon.

Class pictures are March 7.

Sam Meyers, 7-12 Principal, reported to the Board about the following items:

The Rock Hills Jr/Sr High School Building Leadership Team has continued to meet and has completed assessing the Building Indicators rating scales.

Career and Technical Education teachers have been meeting with students by class to determine the levels of interest in each pathway in order to assist in selecting what Career and Technical Education classes to offer and at what times during the day.

Sign up has begun for the 2017-2018 school year for the Cheer and Dance teams. Tryouts will be scheduled once the signup procedure is complete.

He has recently met with the Strategic Planning Action Council to begin preparations for the 2017 Career Fair. We will be administering a student survey to try and best meet the interests of the students at the Career Fair and The High School Student Council has been invited to our next meeting to share their input as well.

All Junior High students will be traveling to Wray Colorado to participate in the Ameri-Town program. The Ameri-Town civic and economic curriculum is being taught to all participants prior to the trip in order to prepare them for the experience.

Ervin Underwood moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to approve the Summer School 2017 Recommendation of PreK-5th grade. Summer School dates will be Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 16, 2017. Teachers will include Megan Badger, Belinda Jeffery, Gina Jeffery, Katie Whelchel, and Janice McMillan. Motion passed 6-0.

The Board will return to the March board meeting with KASB training/leadership topics they wish to pursue for possible training on-site for all board members.

Rock Hills FBLA members submitted a written request for permission to stay overnight in Topeka for two nights (March 29 & 30) for the state FBLA convention and to use district Suburbans for travel. The number of those attending is still uncertain at this point but it could be as many as 21 but possibly less depending on qualifications they must meet by February 15th.

Lori Slate moved, seconded by Ervin Underwood, to approve the request for overnight travel and the use of school Suburbans for the trip to Topeka for the state FBLA convention on March 29 & 30, 2017. Motion passed 6-0.

The next regular meeting of the USD No. 107 Board of Education will be Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 7:00 P.M at the Board Office located at 109 E. Main Street in Mankato, Kansas 66956.

Lori Yelken moved, seconded by Bobi Fogo, to declare the regular meeting of the Board of Education for USD No. 107 adjourned at 4:09 P.M. Motion passed 6-0.

