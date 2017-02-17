KNDY Area High School Basketball Scores – Feb. 17, 2017

NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE BOYS
Abilene 61, Clay Center 50
Marysville 58, Chapman 51
Wamego 65, Concordia 40
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE GIRLS
Abilene 46, Clay Center 43
Concordia 58, Wamego 46
Marysville 50, Chapman 19
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE BOYS
Frankfort 66, Wetmore 43
Hanover 74, Clifton-Clyde 36
St. Mary’s 54, Centralia 49
Troy 89, Blue Valley 38
Valley Heights 60, Axtell 45
Wakefield 65, Linn 62
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE GIRLS
Blue Valley 54, Troy 32
Centralia 73, St. Mary’s 50
Frankfort 54, Wetmore 31
Hanover 54, Clifton-Clyde 19
Linn 42, Wakefield 18
Valley Heights 59, Axtell 55
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.