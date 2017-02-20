Lincoln County Commissioners – February 13, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, February 13, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Cynthia Nelson, Howard Wehrman, Jim Wiebke, Darrell Oetting, Max Bacon, Kelly Larson, Mary Powell, Gerry Miller, Dan Heina, Jeremy Wiebke, Michel O’Hare and Robert Howe.

Max Bacon inquired as whether there are plans to reopen the bridge that is closed by the airport in Marion Township. The board will visit with highway department officials to determine the status of the bridge.

Commissioner Pflugh discussed the following topics under old business: nursing home lease payments, operation of the nursing home by a for-profit-business and the nursing home building improvement project. General discussion ensued by members of the public in regards to the nursing and county roads.

Noxious Weed Director Dan Heina provided a copy of the annual noxious weed eradication progress report, applicators license and listing of chemical used and types of weeds treated, for the board approval.

The chairman recessed the meeting to the basement meeting room at 11:07 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session in the basement meeting room of the courthouse at 11:09 a.m. with Cynthia Nelson, Howard Wehrman, Jim Wiebke, Darrell Oetting, Mary Powell, Gerry Miller, Dan Heina, Jeremy Wiebke, Michel O’Hare and Robert Howe present.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe presented two new gravel agreements for the board’s approval. Terry Finch moved to enter into the following gravel removal/purchase agreements: Michael Gebhart and Connie Gebhart, two year agreement, expiring February 13, 2019; and Timothy Shaw, one year agreement expiring February 13, 2017, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. O’Hare requested approval to enter into a two year lease for the following equipment: skid steer at $800 per year; and mini excavator at $950 per year. Terry Finch moved to participate in the trade-in program with Whitestar to lease a skid steer for two years at a cost of $800 per year and a mini excavator for two years at a cost of $950 per year, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. O’Hare requested a job status change for Calvin McCoy from Truck Driver to Equipment Operator Bridge Crew, noting with the transfer that McCoy would qualify for a $1.00 per hour salary increase.

O’Hare reported that he has offered the Truck Driver position to an applicant. Terry Finch moved to approve the job status change for Calvin McCoy from Truck Driver to Equipment Operator Bridge Crew and approve a $1.00 per hour salary increase, effective January 26, 2017, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. O’Hare discussed the bids received for crushing and believes that there is 3,500 tons of material to be crushed. Terry Finch moved to contract with Flat Lander Dirt Works to crush concrete and brick located in the Lincoln County Landfill at a cost of $11 per ton, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. Howe reported on highway department activities. The board forwarded the inquiry from Max Bacon concerning a closed bridge in Marion Township; O’Hare and Howe reported that the department is installing a low water crossing and that it should be open within the week.

The chairman recessed the meeting to the commission meeting room at 11:52 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting in the commission meeting room of the courthouse at 11:54 a.m. with Cindy Nelson, Howard Wehrman, Jim Wiebke, Jeremy Wiebke and Darrell Oetting present.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve and sign the Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress report for 2016 as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Commissioner Finch related that he had been contacted by a Central Kansas Mental Health Center representative inquiring whether he would be willing to serve on the board of directors representing Lincoln County, replacing Doris White who had resigned her position earlier this year, relating that the board will need to appoint him. Al Joe Wallace moved to appoint Terry Finch as Lincoln County’s representative to the Central Kansas Mental Health Center Board of Directors, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the February 6, 2017 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 12:05 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.