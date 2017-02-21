KNDY Area High School Basketball Scores – Feb. 21, 2017

NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE BOYS
Abilene 63, Chapman 57
Concordia 53, Clay Center 52
Marysville 54, Wamego 47
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE GIRLS
Abilene 42, Chapman 23
Concordia 46, Clay Center 36
Marysville 55, Wamego 53
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE BOYS
Axtell 65, Blue Valley 40
Clifton-Clyde 83, Valley Heights 79
Hanover 83, Linn 41
Onaga 48, Doniphan West 42
Rossville 76, Frankfort 48
Troy 75, Wetmore 40
Washington County 57, Centralia 49
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE GIRLS
Axtell 44, Blue Valley 41
Centralia 73, Washington County 61
Clifton-Clyde 53, Valley Heights 44
Doniphan West 57, Onaga 21
Hanover 69, Linn 40
Rossville 58, Frankfort 48
Wetmore 30, Troy 25
