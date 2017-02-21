Tree City USA Event Coming To Beloit

Tree City USA does an award presentation to all cities that earn that designation in March every year. The State Forestry Service oversees the program and this year Beloit requested and was chosen to be the site. Beloit will be a Tree City for the 40th year this year. The program itself has been going for 41 years.

The award presentation is not free, but has a registration cost due to the luncheon. Fred Deneke, who was a founding father of urban forestry, a former teacher in Beloit and a professor at K-State will be returning to Beloit to speak at this event. More information and costs to attend are expected to be released this week.

On March 22 there will be a tour in the afternoon for those that come in, and the actual event program and presentation of certificates will take place on March 23.