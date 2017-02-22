KSHSAA Releases Sub-State Basketball Brackets

CLASS 4A – DIV. I ASSIGNMENTS
(March 2-4)
Abilene High School – Will Burton, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Abilene, El Dorado, Ottawa, Wamego
Andover-Central High School – Doug Carr, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Andover-Central, Augusta, Maize South, Towanda-Circle
Bonner Springs High School – Doug Hitchcock, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Baldwin, Bonner Springs, Eudora, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege
Buhler High School – Gregg Gordon, CMAA, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Buhler, Hays, McPherson, Ulysses
Independence High School – Kurt Seiler, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Altamont-Labette County, Chanute, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, Independence
Kansas City-Piper High School – Doug Key, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atchison, Basehor-Linwood, Kansas City-Piper, Tonganoxie
Rose Hill High School – Jim Linot, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Mulvane, Rose Hill, Wellington, Winfield
Spring Hill High School – Jeff Miller, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Fort Scott, Louisburg, Paola, Spring Hill
CLASS 4A – DIV. II ASSIGNMENTS
(March 2-4)
Andale High School – Jason Fawcett, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Andale, Clearwater, Wichita-Collegiate, Wichita-Trinity Academy
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail High School – Keith Johnson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
LaCygne-Prairie View, Osawatomie, Santa Fe Trail, Topeka-Hayden
Concordia High School – Brandon Rice, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley
Girard High School – Steve Curran, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Baxter Springs, Columbus, Frontenac, Girard
Meriden-Jefferson West High School – Brandan Giltner, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Holton, Kansas City-Bishop Ward, Meriden-Jefferson West, St. George-Rock Creek
Parsons High School – Russell Orton, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlington, Garnett-Anderson County, Iola, Parsons
Pratt High School – David Swank, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Haven, Larned, Nickerson, Pratt
Scott Community High School – Randy Huck, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Colby, Goodland, Holcomb, Scott Community
CLASS 3A SUB-STATES
(February 27-March 4)
Erie High School – Noah Francis, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Arma-Northeast, Cherokee-Southeast, Cherryvale, Erie, Galena, Humboldt, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, Riverton
Eskridge-Mission Valley High School – Rod Hasenbank, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Council Grove, Eskridge-Mission Valley, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Marion, Osage City, Pomona-West Franklin, Richmond-Central Heights, Wellsville
Fredonia High School – Marshall Nienstedt, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Belle Plaine, Caney-Caney Valley, Douglass, Eureka, Fredonia/Longton Elk Valley, Neodesha, Whitewater-Remington, Wichita-The Independent
Garden Plain High School – Lee Gillen, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral, Cheney, Conway Springs, Garden Plain, Halstead, Hesston, Kingman, Sedgwick
Lyons High School – Matt Krone, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Cimarron, Hugoton, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Kismet-Southwestern Heights, Lakin, Lyons, Sterling, Syracuse
Russell High School – Gene Flax, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Beloit, Ellsworth, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Hoisington, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell
Sabetha High School – Scott Burger, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Effingham-Atchison County Community, Hiawatha, Horton, Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca-Nemaha Central, Wathena-Riverside
St. Marys High School – Courtney Johnson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, St. Marys, Silver Lake
CLASS 2A SUB-STATES
(February 27-March 4)
(66 schools = 6 sub-states @ 8 schools and *2 sub-states @ 9 schools)
Bennington High School – Jason Feil, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Brookville-Ell Saline, Lincoln, Salina-Sacred Heart, Solomon, Wabaunsee, Washington County
Canton-Galva High School – Roger Trimmell, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Allen-Northern Heights, Canton-Galva, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Herington, Hillsboro, Inman, Lyndon, Moundridge
Greensburg-Kiowa County High School – Travis Powell, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Claflin-Central Plains, Ellinwood, Greensburg-Kiowa County, Kinsley, Macksville, Medicine Lodge, Pratt-Skyline, St. John-Hudson
Johnson-Stanton County High School – Deniese Barber, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Elkhart, Johnson-Stanton County, Leoti-Wichita County, Meade, Ness City, Oakley, Spearville, Sublette
Oxford High School – Sherry White, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burden-Central, Dexter/Cedar Vale, Elbing-Berean Academy, Leon-Bluestem, Oxford, Rosalia-Flinthills, Sedan, Udall
Plainville High School – Chris Drees, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atwood-Rawlins County, Ellis, Hill City, Hoxie, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Plainville, Smith Center, WaKeeney-Trego Community
Uniontown High School – Jim Mason, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Howard-West Elk, Madison/Hamilton, Moran-Marmaton Valley, Oswego, Pittsburg-St. Marys Colgan, Pleasanton, Uniontown, Yates Center
Valley Falls High School – Rod Bunde, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Jackson Heights, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury, McLouth, Olathe-Heritage Christian, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian, Shawnee-Maranatha Academy, Troy, Valley Falls, Winchester-Jefferson County North
CLASS 1A – DIV. I SUB-STATES
(February 27-March 4)
(43 schools = 5 sub-states @ 5 schools and 3 sub-states @ 6 schools)
Centralia High School – Roger Holthaus, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Centralia, Frankfort, Highland-Doniphan West, Leavenworth-Immaculata, Onaga
Clyde-Clifton Clyde High School – Kieran Wurtz, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Clifton Clyde, Hanover, Linn, Scandia-Pike Valley, Wakefield
Goessel High School – Brian Lightner, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burrton, Goessel, Little River, Lost Springs-Centre, Peabody-Burns, Rural Vista (Hope/White City)
Kiowa-South Barber High School – Steve Roberts, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Coldwater-South Central, Kiowa-South Barber, Langdon-Fairfield, Norwich, Pretty Prairie
Montezuma-South Gray High School – Mark Applegate, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Dighton, Jetmore-Hodgeman County, Minneola, Montezuma-South Gray, Satanta
Olpe High School – Chris Schmidt, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlingame, Chetopa, Lebo, LeRoy-Southern Coffey County, Olpe, St. Paul
Osborne High School – Doug Ubelaker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Downs-Lakeside, Kensington-Thunder Ridge, Mankato-Rock Hills, Osborne, Stockton
Quinter High School – John Crist, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Brewster/Winona-Triplains, La Crosse, Quinter, St. Francis, Victoria
CLASS 1A – DIV. II SUB-STATES
(February 27-March 4)
(43 schools = 5 sub-states @ 5 schools and 3 sub-states @ 6 schools)
Attica High School – Lance Vandeveer, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Argonia, Attica, Caldwell, Cunningham, South Haven, Stafford
Axtell High School – Jayson Tynon, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atchison-Riverbend International, Axtell, *Junction City-St. Xavier, Randolph-Blue Valley, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco), Wetmore
Ingalls High School – Steve Johnson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Bucklin, Ingalls, Otis-Bison, Ransom-Western Plains/Healy, Rozel-Pawnee Heights
Palco High School – Roger Morris, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Almena-Northern Valley, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell, Logan, Natoma, Palco
Rolla High School – Andy Pinkley, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Ashland, Deerfield, Fowler, Moscow, Rolla
Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified High School – Jeff Starkey, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Chase, Hutchinson-Central Christian, McPherson-Elyria Christian, Sylvan-Lucas Unified, Tescott, Wilson
Tribune-Greeley County High School – Mark Lackey, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Bird City-Cheylin, Rexford-Golden Plains, Sharon Springs-Wallace County, Tribune-Greeley County, Weskan
Waverly High School – Susan Wildeman, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Buffalo-Altoona Midway, Colony-Crest, Hartford, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley, Waverly