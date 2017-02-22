KSHSAA Releases Sub-State Basketball Brackets

Derek Nester
CLASS 4A – DIV. I ASSIGNMENTS
(March 2-4)

4A Divisions

Abilene High School – Will Burton, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Abilene, El Dorado, Ottawa, Wamego

Andover-Central High SchoolDoug Carr, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Andover-Central, Augusta, Maize South, Towanda-Circle

Bonner Springs High SchoolDoug Hitchcock, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Baldwin, Bonner Springs, Eudora, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege

Buhler High SchoolGregg Gordon, CMAA, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Buhler, Hays, McPherson, Ulysses

Independence High SchoolKurt Seiler, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Altamont-Labette County, Chanute, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, Independence

Kansas City-Piper High SchoolDoug Key, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atchison, Basehor-Linwood, Kansas City-Piper, Tonganoxie

Rose Hill High SchoolJim Linot, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Mulvane, Rose Hill, Wellington, Winfield

Spring Hill High SchoolJeff Miller, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Fort Scott, Louisburg, Paola, Spring Hill

CLASS 4A – DIV. II ASSIGNMENTS
(March 2-4)

Andale High SchoolJason Fawcett, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Andale, Clearwater, Wichita-Collegiate, Wichita-Trinity Academy

Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail High SchoolKeith Johnson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
LaCygne-Prairie View, Osawatomie, Santa Fe Trail, Topeka-Hayden

Concordia High SchoolBrandon Rice, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley

Girard High SchoolSteve Curran, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Baxter Springs, Columbus, Frontenac, Girard

Meriden-Jefferson West High SchoolBrandan Giltner, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Holton, Kansas City-Bishop Ward, Meriden-Jefferson West, St. George-Rock Creek

Parsons High SchoolRussell Orton, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlington, Garnett-Anderson County, Iola, Parsons

Pratt High SchoolDavid Swank, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Haven, Larned, Nickerson, Pratt

Scott Community High SchoolRandy Huck, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Colby, Goodland, Holcomb, Scott Community

CLASS 3A SUB-STATES
(February 27-March 4)

Erie High SchoolNoah Francis, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Arma-Northeast, Cherokee-Southeast, Cherryvale, Erie, Galena, Humboldt, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, Riverton

Eskridge-Mission Valley High SchoolRod Hasenbank, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Council Grove, Eskridge-Mission Valley, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Marion, Osage City, Pomona-West Franklin, Richmond-Central Heights, Wellsville

Fredonia High SchoolMarshall Nienstedt, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Belle Plaine, Caney-Caney Valley, Douglass, Eureka, Fredonia/Longton Elk Valley, Neodesha, Whitewater-Remington, Wichita-The Independent

Garden Plain High SchoolLee Gillen, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral, Cheney, Conway Springs, Garden Plain, Halstead, Hesston, Kingman, Sedgwick

Lyons High SchoolMatt Krone, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Cimarron, Hugoton, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Kismet-Southwestern Heights, Lakin, Lyons, Sterling, Syracuse

Russell High SchoolGene Flax, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Beloit, Ellsworth, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Hoisington, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell

Sabetha High SchoolScott Burger, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Effingham-Atchison County Community, Hiawatha, Horton, Marysville, Sabetha, Seneca-Nemaha Central, Wathena-Riverside

St. Marys High SchoolCourtney Johnson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, St. Marys, Silver Lake

CLASS 2A SUB-STATES
(February 27-March 4)

(66 schools = 6 sub-states @ 8 schools and *2 sub-states @ 9 schools)

Bennington High SchoolJason Feil, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Belleville-Republic County, Bennington, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Brookville-Ell Saline, Lincoln, Salina-Sacred Heart, Solomon, Wabaunsee, Washington County

Canton-Galva High SchoolRoger Trimmell, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Allen-Northern Heights, Canton-Galva, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Herington, Hillsboro, Inman, Lyndon, Moundridge

Greensburg-Kiowa County High SchoolTravis Powell, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Claflin-Central Plains, Ellinwood, Greensburg-Kiowa County, Kinsley, Macksville, Medicine Lodge, Pratt-Skyline, St. John-Hudson

Johnson-Stanton County High SchoolDeniese Barber, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Elkhart, Johnson-Stanton County, Leoti-Wichita County, Meade, Ness City, Oakley, Spearville, Sublette

Oxford High SchoolSherry White, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burden-Central, Dexter/Cedar Vale, Elbing-Berean Academy, Leon-Bluestem, Oxford, Rosalia-Flinthills, Sedan, Udall

Plainville High SchoolChris Drees, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atwood-Rawlins County, Ellis, Hill City, Hoxie, Oberlin-Decatur Community, Plainville, Smith Center, WaKeeney-Trego Community

Uniontown High SchoolJim Mason, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Howard-West Elk, Madison/Hamilton, Moran-Marmaton Valley, Oswego, Pittsburg-St. Marys Colgan, Pleasanton, Uniontown, Yates Center

Valley Falls High SchoolRod Bunde, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Jackson Heights, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury, McLouth, Olathe-Heritage Christian, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian, Shawnee-Maranatha Academy, Troy, Valley Falls, Winchester-Jefferson County North

CLASS 1A – DIV. I SUB-STATES
(February 27-March 4)

1A Divisions

(43 schools = 5 sub-states @ 5 schools and 3 sub-states @ 6 schools)

Centralia High SchoolRoger Holthaus, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Centralia, Frankfort, Highland-Doniphan West, Leavenworth-Immaculata, Onaga

Clyde-Clifton Clyde High SchoolKieran Wurtz, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Clifton Clyde, Hanover, Linn, Scandia-Pike Valley, Wakefield

Goessel High SchoolBrian Lightner, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burrton, Goessel, Little River, Lost Springs-Centre, Peabody-Burns, Rural Vista (Hope/White City)

Kiowa-South Barber High SchoolSteve Roberts, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Coldwater-South Central, Kiowa-South Barber, Langdon-Fairfield, Norwich, Pretty Prairie

Montezuma-South Gray High SchoolMark Applegate, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Dighton, Jetmore-Hodgeman County, Minneola, Montezuma-South Gray, Satanta

Olpe High SchoolChris Schmidt, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Burlingame, Chetopa, Lebo, LeRoy-Southern Coffey County, Olpe, St. Paul

Osborne High SchoolDoug Ubelaker, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton, Downs-Lakeside, Kensington-Thunder Ridge, Mankato-Rock Hills, Osborne, Stockton

Quinter High SchoolJohn Crist, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Brewster/Winona-Triplains, La Crosse, Quinter, St. Francis, Victoria

CLASS 1A – DIV. II SUB-STATES
(February 27-March 4)

(43 schools = 5 sub-states @ 5 schools and 3 sub-states @ 6 schools)

Attica High SchoolLance Vandeveer, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Argonia, Attica, Caldwell, Cunningham, South Haven, Stafford

Axtell High SchoolJayson Tynon, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Atchison-Riverbend International, Axtell, *Junction City-St. Xavier, Randolph-Blue Valley, Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco), Wetmore

Ingalls High SchoolSteve Johnson, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Bucklin, Ingalls, Otis-Bison, Ransom-Western Plains/Healy, Rozel-Pawnee Heights

Palco High SchoolRoger Morris, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Almena-Northern Valley, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell, Logan, Natoma, Palco

Rolla High SchoolAndy Pinkley, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Ashland, Deerfield, Fowler, Moscow, Rolla

Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified High SchoolJeff Starkey, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Chase, Hutchinson-Central Christian, McPherson-Elyria Christian, Sylvan-Lucas Unified, Tescott, Wilson

Tribune-Greeley County High SchoolMark Lackey, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Bird City-Cheylin, Rexford-Golden Plains, Sharon Springs-Wallace County, Tribune-Greeley County, Weskan

Waverly High SchoolSusan Wildeman, Manager [Boys] [Girls]
Buffalo-Altoona Midway, Colony-Crest, Hartford, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley, Waverly

Derek Nester
