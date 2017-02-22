Mitchell County Commissioners – February 21, 2017

The Mitchell County Commissioners met on Tuesday morning in Beloit. Director of Public Works Larry Emerson appeared to continue discussing the upcoming federal project on the Cawker Causeway. There were questions in terms of ownership and right of way of County Road 705 over the causeway south of Cawker City.

The land over which the causeway lies is owned by the U.S. Government and was purchased in 1965-66. The deed is on file with the county register of deeds office at the courthouse. Documentation from 1966 says a quitclaim deed was to be completed by the federal government to deed the county easements on the land in question.

John Cashatt provided the commissioners a letter stating as much, adding that such a quitclaim has never been completed to his knowledge after researching it. However, according to documentation which is available, he feels it can be shown that there was intent on the part of the federal government to allow Mitchell County to maintain and operate the roadway in question via quitclaim proceedure.

Beloit City Administrator Jason Rabe gave the commissioners an update on the preliminary work being done to prepare for changes to Beloit’s water treatment plant. A source study of Waconda Lake has been completed and results are being compiled. Rabe said the water coming out of the lake would be a much cleaner source than the water currently coming out of the river.

Commissioner Marshall shared a letter from Kyle Peterson of the Mitchell County Historical Society and Museum. Peterson said they are coming up short of funds needed to finish work and move to their new facility. The letter from Peterson asked the commissioners for a letter of support to send with a grant application to the Dane G. Hansen Foundation to offset the remainder of those costs. The commissioners agreed to provide the requested letter of support.

The commissioners also moved to pay $1,500 to the North Central Kansas Local Environmental Protection Group. This will maintain Mitchell County’s standing in the group which consists of six other North Central Kansas counties along with Mitchell County.

The commissioners also approved a $175 expenditure for a County Compensation Survey subscription and participation fee to the Kansas Association of Counties. The company who performs the actual survey work is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Carol Torkelson of the North Central Regional Planning Commission delivered a final report on the Handicap Accessibility Grant Program. There were eight projects accepted out of a potential seventeen. Mitchell County was the lead county in a five-county cooperative effort, and they intend to apply for the grant when it comes available again in the future.

The commissioners are next scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27 at the Mitchell County Courthouse.