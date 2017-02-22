Smith County Commissioners – February 13, 2017

Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

The County Commissioners met in regular session on February13, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Art Befort, Tom James, and Roger Allen. Also present was Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the February 13, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved the February 7, 2017 minutes.

Commissioners agreed to meet next Tuesday for the regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners’ meeting due to the President’s Day holiday on Monday.

The chairman reviewed and signed the Treasurer’s daily balance sheet envelopes. The clerk attested his signature.

Commissioners approved vouchers #34788-34900 from the following funds:

General 135781.37

Road 63229.52

Noxious Weed 765.67

Health Dept. 3020.79

Appraiser 503.95

EMS Grant Fund 601.60

Solid Waste 902.18

EMS 1566.69

Next-Gen 911 1500.00

TOTAL $ 207,871.77

Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor, discussed the following:

Danny Crissman joined the meeting and discussed ditch maintenance on 120 Road between P & Q Roads. Fritz indicated that there is a utility in the ditch that will have to be considered when maintaining the drainage at this location. A motion was made by Tom James and seconded by Roger Allen to pass Resolution 17-03 that establishes the county policy for people requesting road rock on previously unrocked roads that will service a new residential property in Smith County. Motion carried unanimously. Fritz reported that the hospital road is under construction. Fritz reported that 300 Road between U & V Roads rock project is complete. Allen discussed CC Road between 210 & 220 Roads. Commissioners did not wish to rebuild the road at this time due to cost and lack of proper equipment to complete the requested task. Befort discussed Bridge #241 in Lincoln Township. Fritz reported that this bridge is scheduled for replacement using KDOT funds Befort discussed the bridge replacement completed recently on 180 Road between R & S Roads. Fritz reported that the bridge that was replaced was a truss bridge. Kansas is requiring all truss bridges to be x-rayed annually and reported that this requirement is part of the factors that influence which bridges received priority for replacement. James indicated that the blade man completed the work on 140 Road between E & F Roads. James reported the work was done well and corrected the issue at this location.

Roger Allen made a motion and it was seconded by Befort to make a one time exception to the NRP rebate policy and complete the rebate process for taxes paid in full on the Subway property due to the fact that there is an LLC used for that property even though the actual land is listed in Peterson’s name. Motion carried unanimously.

Dave Tucker joined the meeting and discussed the concrete crushing job at the landfill. Commissioners agreed to reissue the bid because the former bid was not completed in a timely manner using 2016 budget for the work. Befort asked about the City of Lebanon using the service at the same time. Tucker agreed to contact the City of Lebanon.

Held February 13, 2017

Patrick Eastes, EMS Director, joined the meeting and reported on the following:

Eastes reported that the EMS hot water heater has been repaired. Eastes reported on personnel scheduling. A motion was made by Befort and seconded by James to convene in executive session from 10:15 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel. Also in the session was Patrick Eastes. Motion carried unanimously. Regular session reconvened at 10:30 a.m. Commissioners instructed Wolters to reduce Jeff Novak’s wage by two dollars per hour due to the change in duties for the EMS to be reviewed every 3 months or to be reinstated upon ability to return to the paramedic duties previously fulfilled by Novak. Commissioners instructed Eastes to appoint other employees to temporary positions to adjust to any additional scheduling changes.

Fritz returned and provided copies of the current fuel report and the updated rock list.

Commissioners signed one tax abatement.

Commissioners reviewed and signed journal entry 17001.

Bruce Lehman, Sheriff, joined the meeting and discussed the following:

Lehman provided a copy of details for the truck purchased for the Sheriff’s department. Commissioners reviewed and signed the document. Lehman reported on a new retired flag collection service that will be available in Smith Center, Lebanon and Gaylord. Lehman reported that a drop off is already available in Kensington. Lehman discussed using the small shed located on the courthouse grounds for securing evidence. Lehman discussed expanded need for evidence storage. Lehman discussed salary levels for elected officials. Lehman also discussed adjustments made for his department.

As there was no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.