Jewell County Commissioners – February 21, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the February 13, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Donald Jacobs, Sheriff, reviewed quotes for a 2017 Ford Explorer AWD Police package with trade in of a 2011 Dodge Charger: Womack Sunshine Ford – $27,079.28; Rusty Eck Ford – $24,367.00; Long McArthur Ford – $22,220.00; Beloit Auto & Truck Plaza – $21,808.00.

Steve Greene moved to approve the quote from Beloit Auto & Truck Plaza with trade in of the 2011 Dodge Charger for a total of $21,808.00. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Angela Murray, Health Department, reported that they have a table top exercise in Beloit tomorrow.

Keith Roe moved and Steve Greene seconded that the proper officer sign the voting ballot for NCKLEPG for 2018. Motion passed unanimously.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road and bridge maintenance.

Chris Petet, Custodian, reviewed a letter for lawn maintenance from B-Green Lawn Care.

Darrell Miller, County Attorney, requested an executive session for confidential legal matters with Donald Jacobs, Sheriff and Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk. Mark Fleming moved and Keith Roe seconded to go into executive session to discuss confidential legal matters for 10 minutes beginning at 10:33 a.m. with Darrell Miller, Donald Jacobs and Carla J. Waugh present. Motion passed unanimously. Regular session resumed at 10:43 a.m. with no action taken.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:00 a.m.