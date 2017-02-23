Kansas Senate Falls Short Of Overriding Brownback Tax Bill Veto

Kansas legislators will have to determine the path they will take to balance the state budget after failing to override Governor Sam Brownback’s veto of a bill increasing income taxes.

Brownback vetoed a bill on Wednesday which would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.

The House voted to override his action on an 85-40 vote. However, the vote in the Senate at 24-16. Three votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary.

Some supporters of the bill said it’s now up to Brownback and his allies to come up with a new plan.

Democratic Rep. Tom Sawyer of Wichita said he would like to keep passing bills similar to the one Brownback vetoed until lawmakers are willing to override it.

 

