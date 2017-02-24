Dusty Deines Receives Oscar Stauffer Broadcasting Award

Dusty Deines of KD Country 94 – KDNS-FM in Glen Elder, was selected for the 2017 Oscar Stauffer Sports Broadcasting Award from the Kansas State High School Activities Association. The honor, judged by Kansas Association of Broadcasters members, is given to a high school sports play-by-play announcer working for a station in Kansas. Dusty will receive his award during the State Basketball Tournament in March at one of the sites.

Deines is the Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake in Glen Elder, KS, part of Dierking Communications. A native of Wakeeney, he graduated from Colby Community College in May of 2003 and shortly thereafter began his broadcasting career at KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake in Glen Elder with Hoeflicker Broadcasting in July of 2003. Dierking Communications took over in September of 2006 and Deines was retained by that staff.

For the past 13 ½ years, he has been broadcasting high school sports to listeners in North Central Kansas. During that time, he has covered multiple play-by-play broadcasts of football, basketball, volleyball, baseball & softball, as well as covering multiple track & field and wrestling events. He also provides daily sportscasts and insight on “The Sports Ticket” morning sports talk show on KD Country 94 in Glen Elder.