Osborne County Commissioners – February 13, 2017

Osborne County Commissioners – Minutes for February 13, 2017

Present: Alfred Reif, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Craig Pottberg, and Amy Stanton, Deputy Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 8:58 a.m.

Kim Naber the 4-H agent gave information on 4-H kids program to the commissioners. Osborne County has four active clubs with 90 memberships. She went over all the events that they sponsor. The 4-H Council holds a day camp for Kindergarten through third grade for the youth that are in 4-H members and ones that are not. Kim Naber also stated that the 4-H Coordinator visits with the third grade classes with the STEM program, at schools for Lakeside, Osborne, Natoma and Tipton class rooms. The 4-H Coordinator and Agent also participates in the Osborne Public Library after school programming. She also requested money for 4-H premiums.

Commissioners read the minutes of February 6, 2017. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the minutes for February 6, 2017 as read, C.W. “Bill” Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners went over some more information that Kape Roofing & Exteriors had sent. They had enclosed a drawing of how it should look. Discussion was held.

They received a bid from T K Electric, LLC out of Osborne to put new electrical distribution throughout the courthouse, re-rout all conduits outside to inside main panel and discussion was held.

Commissioners approved the following transfer: 17-08 for $1.50.

Amy Stanton Presented 2016 annual township report for Tilden. Commissioners reviewed the annual report. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the 2016 annual township report for Tilden Township, C.W. “Bill” Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following change order to 2016 tax roll: 2016-161.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners about cardboard spray that is a landfill cover instead of using dirt. Smith County uses this technique at their landfill. Discussion was held.

Bo also told commissioners that he had received a call from the City of Downs that North Central Air was accumulating lots of cardboard and they thought they would make uses for a cardboard trailer. Bo had talked to Don Snyder the Emergency Management personnel about using the animal control trailer. Don was fine with that as long as everything in the trailer was in a secure location. Discussion was held. This would be for a trial bases to see if they really accumulate that much to offset buying another trailer.

Bo continued meeting with commissioners about chip sealing County Road 388. He had been in contact with Doug Frances from Ergon out of Salina, Kansas. Doug is to meet with Bo sometime in the near future about their product. Discussion was held. Bo was given permission to repair blade #33. Discussion was held.

Bo asked to go into executive session for five minutes for non-elected personnel for hiring process. C.W. “Bill” Seaman moved to go into executive session, Alfred second. Vote: all motion carried. 10:05 a.m. till 10:10 a.m. Alfred Reif made the motion to hire Colton Boxum at the landfill for $10.00 per hour, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners went into a work session at 10:20 a.m. Alfred Reif went and talked to Tommy Bowler regarding the steps.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and vouchers totaling $38,715.57:

General $17,161.15

Road & Bridge 10,028.11

Health 389.48

Appraiser Cost 3,024.29

Noxious Weed 202.62

Ambulance 2,036.99

Waste Disposal 3,780.79

OFD #1 General 490.01

OFD #2 General 128.02

Spec. Rd & Brdg Imp. 129.34

Osborne Co. 911 1,344.77

Total $38,715.57

Commissioners went back into session at 11:15 a.m. Commissioners called David Seay with Regulator Time Company to get an idea how the clock was coming along. David thought he should be ready to begin putting it all together by late March if everything works as planned.

Curtis Miner met with commissioners to have them sign a Mutual Aid Agreement for Emergency Disaster for multi-counties. C.W.”Bill” Seaman made the motion accept the Mutual Aid Agreement, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Discussion was held also on putting a fire banned on, due to it being so dry.

Michelle LeiVan met with commissioners to see if she could use the basement meeting room for graduation receiption. Discussion was held and not an option at this time.

Commissioners went into a work session at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners went back into session at 11:40 Craig Pottberg called AR Roofing to see when they could get their proposal to us.

C.W. “Bill” Seaman moved to adjourn with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:47 a.m.