Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 21, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Robert S. Connell seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Heritage Inn Express, Marysville, KS

for rooms for trial witnesses

$612.28-General (County Attorney) fund-P.O. # 5289

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for JB Wash, LLC, Marysville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant, a Neighborhood Revitalization application for Matthew and Abby Kirk, Frankfort, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant, a Neighborhood Revitalization application for Phil and Sierra Landoll, Marysville, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

for scissor lift rental

$953.99-Solid Waste fund-P.O. # 108670

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for five minutes at 9:13 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result if the session.

County Appraiser Tami Antoine met with the Board to discuss Kimble Mapping, Inc., updating and upgrading our mapping system at the cost of $4,900.00. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Chairman signing the agreement with Kimball Mapping, Inc., Manhattan for updating and upgrading our mapping system at the cost of $4,900.00. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Tami Antoine also inquired to the Board about a possible intern for the GIS system from Southeast Community College this summer.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board to discuss housing 6 Saline County inmates at $35.00 a day. This would be a one year contract to be reevaluated at the end of the year. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Chairman signing an agreement between Marshall County and Saline County, Kansas for the Housing of Inmates in the Marshall County Detention Center. Unanimous.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to discuss the custodial job description that was presented to her. The Board had reviewed the custodial job description that Custodian Lou Wassenberg presented and they asked her to sign the original job description that the Board presented. The Board asked how her day goes and if she has a schedule for each day of the week. Custodian Lou Wassenberg stated she does not have a set schedule for her day. The Board encouraged her to not allow the Courthouse activities to deter her from doing her job. The Board also decided that the part-time employee must work the Custodian’s schedule when she is gone.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 10:15 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to extend executive session for five minutes at 10:20 a.m. for the same reasons with the same persons present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of the session.

County Counselor/Attorney Laura Johnson-McNish, County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs and County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to discuss the 2016 tax sale. County Counselor/Attorney Laura Johnson/McNish informed the group that the County has a lien on the 2016 tax sale properties that were not sold. These properties can be sold six months after November of 2016. The Board wants to do a sealed bid of 2016 tax sale at the six-month time frame with the bid process being held after the three consecutive weeks of publication. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to do a sealed bid on the 8 properties from the previous 1993-2009 tax sales to be held on March 20, 2017. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 11:18 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, February 27, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.