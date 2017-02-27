A Heavy Fuel Load Increases The Risk For Wildfires

Several Red Flag Warnings have already been issued across Kansas – and that may just be the beginning of an active wildfire season.

Fire program section leader with the Kansas Forest Service, Ross Hauck, says the current fuel load in Kansas is well above normal…

Hauck says even when an area receives precipitation, the potential for a wildfire is still high…

According to Hauck, a majority of the wildfires in Kansas are caused by humans.

A discarded cigarette butt, trash being burned, and a spark from a chain on a trailer coming into contact with the road can all cause a wildfire. Hauck says being alert and aware of the conditions will minimize the risk of starting a wildfire.