Fatality Accident In Cloud County

The Cloud County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatality rollover accident in southern Cloud County Friday, February 24th.

At approximately 8:15 am Friday, rescue crews responded to an accident on US Highway 81 south of Concordia. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control on an overpass at the US Highway 81/US Highway 24 junction. The vehicle went off the road on the east side of US Highway 81 and rolled. The driver of the vehicle was ejected.

The driver was transported to Cloud County Health Center and later died of injuries sustained in the accident. The name of the driver had still not been released as of Monday pending notification of the family.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. Ice from Friday’s freezing rain is believed to have caused the accident.

This report was provided by Toby Nosker at ncktoday.com