KNDY Area High School Sub-State Basketball Scores – Feb. 28, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

...a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains In Effect Until 915 Pm Cst For Southeastern Miami...southwestern Cass And Northwestern Bates Counties... At 858 Pm Cst, A Severe Thunderstorm Was Located Near Drexel, Or 10 Miles Southeast Of Louisburg, Moving East At 45 Mph. Hazard...half Dollar Size Hail. ...Read More.

Effective: February 28, 2017 at 8:58pmExpires: February 28, 2017 at 9:15pmTarget Area: Miami