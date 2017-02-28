Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 27, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Custodian Lou Wassenberg met with the Board to inform them that she will not be signing the job description and gave the Board a copy of the reasons why and a copy for her personnel file. She told the Board that if they find it necessary to fire her to let her know and she walked out.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Pubilc Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following bids for a 20 X 20 bridge package.

Midwest Service and Sales, Schuyler, NE – $23,095.00

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE – $25,577.30

He also presented the following bids for a partial bridge package for a 36 X 20 structure.

Midwest Service and Sales, Schuyler, NE – $9,105.62

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE – $8,529.00

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve the low bids for both bridge packages. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig also presented the following bids for two steer tires.

BAT Tire, Frankfort, KS – $750.00 each

Mikes OK Tire, Marysville, KS – $516.90 each

Gunn’s Service, Blue Rapids, KS – $688.20 each

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the low bid for two steer tires from Mike’s OK Tire, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Mike’s OK Tire, Marysville, KS

for two steer tires and mounting

$1,174.30-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108672

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

for steel beams & materials for bridge project

$8,529.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108674

Midwest Service & Sales, Co., Schuyler, NE

for stock bridge materials

$23,095.15-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108673

McConnell & Associates, Wichita, KS

for UPM cold patch

$1,394.71-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108671

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen for five minutes at 9:02 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result if the session.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Michael Roesch, Beattie, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Fleetwood Leasing, Summit, NJ

for 911 Voice Recorder

$4,627.38-911 Local fund-P.O. # 5290

Kimball Mapping, Manhattan, KS

for geodatabase conversion

$4,900.00-Appraiser fund-P.O. # 5295

Rob Peschel, Marysville, Marysville City Manager Austin St. John and Ellen Barber, Marysville met with the Board while North Central Regional Planning Commission was here.

North Central Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Doug McKinney and Community Development Representative Emily Benedict met with the Board to present some information on North Central Planning Commission. The Board had sent a letter earlier in the year notifying them that Marshall County will not will be a part of North Central Regional Planning Commission in the 2018 year.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to give them an update. She also discussed the need to purchase a new paper shredder. The Board asked that she not purchase a shredder at this time.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes recommended a step raise for LPN Megan Woodyard for LPN Step II at $18.54 an hour to LPN Step III $19.04 an hour effective March 1, 2017. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following step raise for LPN Megan Woodyard for LPN Step II at $18.54 an hour to LPN Step III $19.04 an hour effective March 1, 2017. Unanimous.

Dennis Mason, Marysville met with the Board to discuss his concerns for the legislative discussion on putting a tonnage increase on highways.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Glaxo Smith Kline,

for private vaccine

$5,101.60-Health fund-P.O. # 5284

Merck,

for private vaccine

$10,368.11-Health fund-P.O. # 5285

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the County’s share of payrolls and related vouchers, as presented, processed the motor vehicle payroll and issued manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 11:23 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, March 9, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.