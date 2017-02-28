Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – Feb. 27, 2017

The Marysville City Council met Monday. During public comment, former Marysville Mayor Bill Philippi spoke against using city pool sales tax proceeds for other projects. Liz doll, a former council member also spoke, urging the city to plan ahead, and not work toward an early payoff. Figures provided indicate that early payoff in September 2020 would be approximately $3.4 million. The account balance is presently just over $1.2 million, with $214,000 collected in 2016. At this rate, an early payoff within four years would not be feasible. Council discussed an alternative of paying down on additional principal balance annually. The mayor will seek a State Attorney General opinion on specifics of the bond question as was presented to voters.

Rural Water District number 2 is dissolving, and is offering the city $80,000 for road improvements to 11th Road from U.S. Highway 36 south to Keystone, or on Keystone from 11th to 12th Roads. Several options were discussed, and the council will work toward accepting the offer, and determining appropriate use of the funds.

A number of options for improvements to Feldhausen Field were presented. It was consensus to seek cost and bids for a press box, and fifteen row bleachers. No estimate of the cost was presented. Project cost updates were reviewed for a state grant for resurfacing U.S. Highway 77, and options were discussed in applying for curb and gutter work on the Seventh Street corridor. It was pointed out that the draft proposal is based on requirements from Union Pacific determined when the Wind Energy Offload Facility was approved. No action has taken place on that project, as the railroad has not contracted to date with any interested customers. Council will discuss further how the design should be configured.

Reappointments to the Koester House Museum Board were approved for Annie Shain and Rachel Frye, with Coleman Younger replacing Barb Hawkins. Lynn Stohs was approved for the Koester Block Advisory Committee replacing Tiffany Anderson.

The city brush dumpsite will be opening Wednesdays 4-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays 1-5 p.m., weather permitting. Council adjourned to see the new fire truck, which was completed and delivered last week. The total cost was $69,283, under the estimate of $70,000.

City of Marysville will host a rabies clinic for pet owners Saturday, March 11th, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Pony Express Vet Clinic in Marysville. Get pets vaccinated and tagged at the same time. City tags are $10 with proof of rabies vaccination, which is available for a $5 examination fee, and $44 vaccination charge. All animals must be at least 3 months of age. For details contact City Hall, or the vet clinic.