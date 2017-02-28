Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 27, 2017

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, February 27, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Bridge J-30, which lies in section 27 of Mitchell Township, needs to be replaced. Dennis advised Commissioners that this is the south bridge in this area.

• he reviewed the motor grader bids received last week. Murphy Tractor & Equipment bid

$123,194 for a John Deere 672G motor grader with 6WD with buy back of the county’s 2011 12M Caterpillar motor grader. Foley Equipment bid $166,374 for a 2017 Caterpillar 12M3AWDX motor grader with buy back of the county’s 2011 12M Caterpillar motor grader. Dennis Henry moved to approve the purchase of the John Deere 672G motor grader at a cost of $123,194 (assuming that Caterpillar buys back the county’s 2011 12M Caterpillar motor grader at a cost of $122,000). Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

District Court Clerk Amy Boeckman came before the board to let Commissioners know that the District Court will be covered for IT services by Networks Plus for 2017.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• a 2015 patrol car needs to be repaired. Rich let Commissioners know that the engine needs to be replaced in this car. However, the car is still under warranty and the repair will be taken care of by the car company.

• they are currently holding nine inmates in the jail.

• they booked in twelve individuals into the jail this past week.

Gary Scoby moved to reappoint Jennifer Nagely and Dr. Gregg Wenger, MD to the Kanza Governing Board for another three year term. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Jane Sunderland with Nemaha County Community Health Services came before the board to request the chairman’s signature on the annual Formula Grant application for her organization. Chairman Tim Burdiek signed the document as presented. Ms. Sunderland also updated

Commissioners concerning several recent activities of Nemaha County Community Health Services as well.

Wade Sundermann with Nationwide Retirement Solutions came before the board to speak to Commissioners about the 457b providers available to Nemaha County employees.

Commissioners gave Mr. Sundermann permission to work with Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans to put together a plan comparison of the county’s 457b providers.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to let Commissioners know that she has hired Roger Adams as a relief driver. Roger’s employment with the county will become effective on May 2nd at a rate of pay of $13.05 per hour. Diane also let Commissioners know that she has hired Sharon Haverkamp as a relief dispatcher/relief Nutrition Center employee. Sharon’s employment with the county will become effective on March 6th at a rate of pay of $12.80 per hour.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about the county requiring all employees to direct deposit their monthly pay instead of receiving a monthly paycheck.

Dennis Henry moved to approve the Network Administration Services Contract with Bachelor Controls, Inc. to provide IT services for Nemaha County for 2017 at an annual cost of $8,100. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Chairman Tim Burdiek signed the contract as presented.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of February.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum came back before the board to speak to Commissioners about the conditions of the buyback program through Caterpillar.

Dennis Henry moved to approve the proposal from Epoxy Coating Specialists for improvements to the restrooms at the Nemaha County Community Building as quoted. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Chairman Tim Burdiek signed the proposal as presented.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Tim Burdiek adjourned the meeting at 2:30 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 9:00 am.