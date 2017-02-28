Oberlin, Kan. – Golden Age Center is hosting Resilience: Managing the Stress of Life at 1:00pm on Wednesday, March 15. The program, which will provide tips on how resilience can help us effectively handle and reduce stress in our life, is free and open to the public.

Resilience: Managing the Stress of Life will be presented by Cathy Pendleton, MSW, LCSW, as part of a free monthly health and wellness series hosted by Golden Age Center at 105 W. Maple St., Oberlin. The program is available via interactive televideo (ITV) through Decatur Health Systems’ membership in the Midwest Cancer Alliance (MCA), the outreach division of The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

“There will always be stress in our lives but there are proven methods we can all use to make it more manageable,” explains Decatur Health Systems social worker, Joanne Wendelin.

Having too much stress in your life is not good for a person, physically or mentally. According to the American Psychological Association, when stress starts interfering with your ability to live a normal life over an extended period of time, it becomes even more dangerous. Research shows that ongoing feelings of being over-stressed can lead to fatigue, poor concentration, higher blood pressure and a weakened immune system.

This program was developed to help people learn about the different types of stress that we may experience in our daily lives and how to combat those stressors. Pendleton, a health expert affiliated with Turning Point: The Center for Hope & Healing, will also share the 10 Facets of Resilience and ways we can each strengthen those qualities within ourselves.

“A program like this can help you learn how to cope with everyday stress so that it does not do a number on your health,” says Brooke Groneman, Director of Outreach for MCA.

To participate in the Resilience: Managing the Stress of Life at Golden Age Center on March 15 from 1pm-2pm and get information about other upcoming free health programs please call 785-475-3222.