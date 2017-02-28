Valley Heights USD 498 Board Of Education Minutes – 2/15/2017

The Board of Education of Valley Heights School District No. 498 held its regular meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., in the District Office, in Waterville, Kansas. Board President David Vermetten called the regular meeting to order.

ROLL CALL

Board Members Present: David Vermetten, President; Sharon Osborne, Theresa Minihan, Melva Sanner, John Walsh, Mike Vermetten, and Chris McNary.

Others Present: Teresa Penning, Clerk; John Bergkamp, Superintendent; Robert Green, Elem. Principal; Ro n Hardin, DeAndra Woodyard, Rhonda Joseph and Helen Stucky.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

It was moved by Mike Vermetten and seconded by Melva Sanner to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

PUBLIC FORUM

CONSENT AGENDA

David Vermetten moved, seconded by Sharon Osborne to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-1. Items on the Consent Agenda were as follows:

– USD 498 Board of Education regular meeting minutes from January 18, 2017.

– Bills Payable

– USD 498 Willson Fund request (See Attached)

– Treasurer’s Report

CURRICULUM CORNER

Rhonda Joseph introduced DeAndra Woodyard, FCCLA District President, who gave a presentation on her STAR project for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

REPORTS

Principal’s Reports

Mr. Green gave the Elementary Principal’s report. Mr.Bergkamp presented the Jr./Sr. High Principal’s report.

SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

Superintendent Bergkamp reported on the Legislative Update, Negotiations Training, School Board Elections, School Calendar and Security update. David Vermetten moved, seconded by Theresa Minihan to pass the Resolution to extend term of office. Motion carried 7-0.

Individual Board Member Issues

The Board discussed individual board member issues.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Melva Sanner moved, seconded by Chris McNary to go into Executive Session for non-elected personnel and Negotiation issues for 15 minutes returning to Regular Session at 6:25 p.m. in this room. Motion carried 7-0. The Board invited Mr. Bergkamp into Executive Session at 6:20 p.m. Theresa Minihan moved, seconded by Mike Vermetten to go into Executive Session for non-elected personnel for 5 minutes with the Superintendent and returning to Regular Session at 6:33 p.m. Motion carried 7-0. Theresa Minihan moved, seconded by Melva Sanner to go into Executive Session for non-elected personnel for 10 minutes with the Superintendent and returning to Regular Session at 6:45 p.m. Motion carried 7-0. Theresa Minihan moved, seconded by Melva Sanner to go into Executive Session for non-elected personnel for 5 minutes with the Superintendent and returning to Regular Session at 6:53 p.m. Motion carried 7-0. Chris McNary moved, seconded by Mike Vermetten to approve Mr. Green’s contract extension to include the 18-19 school year. Motion carried 7-0. Mike Vermetten moved, seconded by Melva Sanner to approve Mr. Kenworthy’s contract extension to include the 18-19 school year. Motion carried 7-0. Melva Sanner moved, seconded by Mike Vermetten to approve Mr. Bergkamp’s contract extension to include the 18-19 school year. Motion carried 7-0.

ADJOURNMENT

Mike Vermetten moved, seconded by David Vermetten to adjourn. Motion carried 7-0.