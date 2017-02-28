Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – Feb. 27, 2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday February 27, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette 3rd District Commissioner, and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda Items:

Bill & Payroll totaling $491,749.82

Change orders 2016-54,55

Gary Ouellette reported he attended North Central Regional Planning Meeting

Road & Bridge Inventory

Washington after Prom Party 100.00

There was No Citizen Contact

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management Director turned in Travel request, and also reported that the Storm spotter meeting is scheduled for March 21, 2017.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor, Reported on department matters.

Duane Bruna, Environmental Science Director- Reported that they will ship HHW materials.

Duane also ask if the Transfer Station had to be open on the Saturday day after Good Friday, the Commissioners agreed it did need to be open the half day.

David Willbrant made the motion to enter into the Land Use Agreement between Washington County and Ralph J Holsch and Patsy Carol Holsch for the use of real estate located in Washington County, Gary Ouellette 2nd the motion, all in favor.

Doug McKenney & Emily Benedick, North Central Regional Planning stop in to visit with the Commissioners.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to adjourn at 12:00 PM David Willbrant 2nd the motion, motion carried.

Next regular meeting is March 6, 2017