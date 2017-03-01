Beloit Chief Of Police Issues Statement On Burglaries

City of Beloit Chief of Police Dave Elam released the following statement to KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 News on Monday.

Elam said, “The Beloit Police Department would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation during the vehicle burglaries in the months of October and November 2016. The last two arrest warrants were served on January 30, 2017. The four persons of interest are now in the judicial process. We have recovered and returned property to owners that we could identify.”

Elam continued, “The Beloit Police Department would like to strongly encourage the community to continue securing vehicles, homes, out-buildings and valuables. Please continue to be aware of activity in your neighborhood and report anything suspicious. The community can help be the eyes and a great resource for patrol. Thank you for your support and with continued community cooperation we can keep our community safe.”