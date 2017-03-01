Jewell County Commissioners – February 27, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met February 27, 2017 at 9:10 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

The following were present for an office head meeting: Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director; Anna Standley, Register of Deeds; Joel Elkins, General Superintendent; Don Jacobs, Sheriff; Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director; Anna Porter, County Appraiser; Chris Petet, Custodian; Aliesa Woods, Post Rock District Extension Director; Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, Emergency Preparedness Director and 911 Coordinator; Angela Murray, Health Nurse; and Brenda Eakins, Treasurer.

Travis Garst said he has been working with Republic County and the City of Belleville on recycling.

Joel Elkins said they have been busy building bridges and cleaning tubes,

Gail Bartley said he attended the table top exercise at Beloit. He plans to attend the Annual Weed Conference next week. He said that Jewell County qualified for FEMA funds from the ice storm.

Brenda Eakins said her office has been busy selling heavy truck and trailer renewals,

Angela Murray said she attended the table top exercise in Beloit. She said the department has an audit on senior care grant.

Shannon Meier said they had a state inspection and all was found to be perfect. He said they have several classes scheduled for March.

Anna Porter said that she sent the change of value notices information to postal presort last Tuesday. They will prepare and mail them this Wednesday. Anna said that an overall 12% change can be expected, mostly due to agricultural values.

Aliesa Woods reported that Jenae Ryan, Post Rock Extension District, resigned. Aliesa said the Post Rock Extension District board will meet next week. She advised that there are 5 other agents that serve the area. Aliesa reported on the following programs provided by the district: Stay Strong Healthy Program; Grain Marketing Workshop in Jewell; District 4H Day in Beloit; and Character Education with the 4th thru 8th grade.

Don Jacobs discussed prisoners.

Carla Waugh reported that the County Clerk’s Office is no longer selling Fish & Game licenses and permits. Brenda Eakins and Carla Waugh stated that the County Treasurer’s Office continues to sell the vehicle park permit at the time of registration renewals.

Steve Greene said he attended the Strategic Planning Meeting and the Career Fair was set for September 20th. He also attended the Economic Development Meeting; North Central Regional Juvenile Detention Board Meeting and the Jewell County Hospital Board Meeting.

Mark Fleming said he attended the Capital Improvement Planning Meeting sponsored through NCRPC. He also attended the North Central Regional Planning Commission Board Meeting as well. Mark said that all Commissioners and the County Clerk attended the Legislative Coffee this morning at Bob’s Inn. This concluded the office head meeting.

Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director, said he received a quote from Foley Equipment for a skid steer and to trade in the wood chipper. The Commissioners requested that he get quotes from other sources as well.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road and bridge maintenance.

Donald Jacobs discussed personnel and operations.

The minutes of the February 21, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Gail Bartley, Emergency Preparedness Director, said the storm spotter meeting is Tuesday, February 28th at 6:30 p.m. at the Mankato Community Center. He said the Tornado Drill is set for Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:05 a.m.