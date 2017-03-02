Osborne County Commissioners – February 21, 2017

Osborne County Commissioners

Minutes for special meeting for February 21, 2017

Present: Craig Pottberg, Alfred Reif, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 8:59 a.m.

Brett Zimmer from Heineken Electric met with commissioners. Commissioners recessed to a work session to go look at all the electrical at 9:00 a.m. and reconvened at 9:50 a.m.

Commissioners read the minutes for February 13, 2017 meeting. Alfred Reif moved to approve the minutes as amended for meeting held February 13, 2017, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to approve the pay invoice for N.C. Kansas Local Environmental Planning Group (NCKLEPG) for $1,500.00, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to approve to remain in NCKLEPC for 2018, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners to discuss the following: roads, scraper, inventory for Kill Creek Township and paying off the grader, foreign animal disease trailer, and landfill cover. C.W. Seaman reported to Bo French that there are some roads around the Natoma area that are in need maintenance and also on county road 412 by Richard Elliott’s place.

Commissioners discussed the one percent sales tax question that will need to go on the ballot for hospital.

Commissioners approved transfer 17-09 for $1,110.47.

Tim Krager from TK Electric, LLC met with commissioners to go over electrical. Commissioners recessed to a work session to look at the electrical in the courthouse at 11:00 a.m. and reconvened at 11:30 a.m. Discussion was held.

Commissioners approved the following change orders to 2016 tax roll: 2016-162, 2016-163, and 2016-164.

Craig Pottberg moved to adjourn the meeting, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 12:09 p.m.