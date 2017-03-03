KNDY Area High School Sub-State Basketball Scores – March 3, 2017

3A BOYS SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT @ SABETHA
Marysville 50, Nemaha Central 42
Sabetha 62, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 49
Hiawatha Girls vs. Nemaha Central – 6:00 PM Saturday (Championship)
Marysville Boys vs. Sabetha – 7:30 PM Saturday (Championship)
2A GIRLS SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT @ BENNINGTON
Washington County 57, Republic County 48
Wabaunsee 66, Ell-Saline 30
Wabaunsee Girls vs. Washington Co. – 6:00 PM Saturday (Championship)
Wabaunsee Boys vs. Sacred Heart – 7:30 PM Saturday (Championship)
1A D-I BOYS SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT @ CENTRALIA
Onaga 50, Immaculata 26
Doniphan West 52, Frankfort 40
Frankfort Girls vs. Centralia – 6:00 PM Saturday (Championship)
Onaga Boys vs. Doniphan West – 7:30 PM Saturday (Championship)
1A D-I BOYS SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT @ CLIFTON-CLYDE
Pike Valley 68, Wakefield 53
Hanover 70, Clifton-Clyde 46
Linn Girls vs. Hanover – 6:00 PM Saturday (Championship)
Pike Valley Boys vs. Hanover – 7:30 PM Saturday (Championship)
1A D-II BOYS SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT @ AXTELL
Wetmore 71, St. Xavier 66 2OT
Axtell 52, Southern Cloud 45
Wetmore Girls vs. Southern Cloud – 6:00 PM Saturday (Championship)
Wetmore Boys vs. Axtell – 7:30 PM Saturday (Championship)