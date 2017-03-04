Marysville Community Foundation Seeking Nonprofits In Marysville

Marysville Community Foundation is reaching out to all 501(c)3 nonprofits in Marysville in hopes you will join our Match Day — called “Pony Up Marysville!” — on May 5 at the Helvering Community Center.

To explain this great fundraising opportunity, the community foundation board invites you to a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Marysville Public Library.

Please send a representative to learn about our $30,000 in matching funds available on May 5. Every $1 donated to your organization within the 24 hours of Pony Up Marysville! will be met with a 50-cent match from the Marysville Community Foundation. If someone gives your organization a $1,000 tax-deductible gift that day, we’ll match it with a $500 gift.

Deadline to sign up is April 1.

Our goal on May 5 is a $90,000 day for nonprofits in Marysville. We’ll have food, music, games and door prizes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the walk-in event in the Helvering Center. There will be opportunities for your friends and neighbors to either walk in and donate or to give through our foundation website during that 24-hour period.

We hope to see you next week on March 7 to tell you more.

Then you can get your donors lined up to Pony Up!