KSHSAA Releases 2017 State Basketball Tournament Brackets

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released the brackets and times for all classifications for the 2017 State Basketball Tournament taking place at venues across Kansas. The stations of Sunflower State Radio will have coverage as noted below.

Sunflower State Radio will broadcast/stream the following games:

1A D-I GIRLS

Hanover vs. Dighton – Wednesday 4:45 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY

3A BOYS

Marysville vs. Silver Lake – Thursday 4:45 PM on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY

Norton vs. Cheney – Thursday 6:30 PM on AM 1530/FM 106.7 KQNK

1A D-I BOYS

Hanover vs. Rural Vista – Thursday 3:00 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY

Osborne vs. Burlingame – Thursday 8:15 PM on FM 94.1 KDNS