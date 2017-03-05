KSHSAA Releases 2017 State Basketball Tournament Brackets

By
Derek Nester
-

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released the brackets and times for all classifications for the 2017 State Basketball Tournament taking place at venues across Kansas. The stations of Sunflower State Radio will have coverage as noted below.

Sunflower State Radio will broadcast/stream the following games:

1A D-I GIRLS
Hanover vs. Dighton – Wednesday 4:45 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY

3A BOYS
Marysville vs. Silver Lake – Thursday 4:45 PM on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY
Norton vs. Cheney – Thursday 6:30 PM on AM 1530/FM 106.7 KQNK

1A D-I BOYS
Hanover vs. Rural Vista – Thursday 3:00 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY
Osborne vs. Burlingame – Thursday 8:15 PM on FM 94.1 KDNS

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR