KSHSAA Releases 2017 State Basketball Tournament Brackets

TOPEKA – The Kansas State High School Activities Association today released the brackets and times for all classifications for the 2017 State Basketball Tournament taking place at venues across Kansas. The stations of Sunflower State Radio will have coverage as noted below.
- 6A BOYS & GIRLS – Koch Arena – Wichita State University
- 5A BOYS & GIRLS – Kansas Expocentre – Topeka
- 4A D-I BOYS & GIRLS – Tony’s Pizza Events Center – Salina
- 4A D-II BOYS & GIRLS – White Auditorium – Emporia
- 3A BOYS & GIRLS – Hutchinson Sports Arena – Hutchinson
- 2A BOYS & GIRLS – Bramlage Coliseum – Manhattan
- 1A D-I BOYS & GIRLS – Gross Memorial Coliseum – Hays
- 1A D-II BOYS & GIRLS – United Wireless Arena – Dodge City
Sunflower State Radio will broadcast/stream the following games:
1A D-I GIRLS
Hanover vs. Dighton – Wednesday 4:45 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY
3A BOYS
Marysville vs. Silver Lake – Thursday 4:45 PM on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY
Norton vs. Cheney – Thursday 6:30 PM on AM 1530/FM 106.7 KQNK
1A D-I BOYS
Hanover vs. Rural Vista – Thursday 3:00 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY
Osborne vs. Burlingame – Thursday 8:15 PM on FM 94.1 KDNS