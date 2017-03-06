Arrests Made In Connection With Beatrice Insurance Office Crash

A convicted felon was found in a closet by authorities at a Wymore residence last Thursday, and is being held on $25,000 bond for gun and drug charges.

Gage County Sheriff, the United States Marshal’s office, and the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force were granted permission by the owner of a home to search the residence for another man suspected as the driver of an SUV that crashed into an insurance office in Beatrice after police pursuit, and had fled. In the course of the investigation, Brian Hunkins was found hiding, and was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, gun possession during a drug violation, controlled substance, drug money, and drug paraphernalia possession. Hunkins had reportedly been staying at the residence for the past month, and was held on $25,000 bond.

The man sought in connection with the SUV incident, Brandon Kopf, age 32, was taken into custody in Falls City Monday morning, his arrest on a pending warrant from Lancaster County. He had allegedly fled on foot from the accident in downtown Beatrice at 8th and Court Streets last Tuesday evening. Local charges of fleeing to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, violating traffic control, leaving a property damage accident, and driving while suspended or revoked, will be filed.